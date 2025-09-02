Dual comfort mattress: Top 8 picks with hard and soft foam to improve your sleep quality
A dual comfort mattress offers soft and firm sides in one, giving you flexible sleep support for improved posture, restful nights, and long-term health.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Kurl-On Dual Comfort Mattress, Soft & Firm, Reversible, High Resilience Foam, Double Size, 72X47X8, 10 Yrs Warranty View Details
|
|
|
|
Wakefit Mattress | 7 Years Warranty | Dual Comfort with Hard & Soft Foam, Mattress Queen Size (78x60x6_7 Pressure Zone Foam) View Details
|
₹9,597
|
|
|
Centuary Mattresses Sleepables | 7 Years Warranty | 5-Inch Double Size Dual Comfort Hard and Soft Reversible Roll Pack High Resilience (HR) Foam Mattress (78x48x5) View Details
|
₹7,148
|
|
|
Sleepyhead Flip - Premium Dual Sided High Density Foam Queen Bed Mattress with Firm & Medium Soft Sides, 7 Years Warranty, 4 Inch Queen Size Bed Mattress (78X60X4) View Details
|
|
|
|
LOOM & NEEDLES Orthopedic Mattress | Dual Comfort with Hard & Soft Foam Flip Mattress | 4 Inches 2 Layered Medium Soft & Firm Support | Single Size Gadda | 72x36 Inch View Details
|
|
|
|
Nilkamal SLEEP Lite Dual Comfort 5 Inch Mattress | 10 Year Warranty | Reversible Design | Soft & Firm Sides | Superior HD Foam | Breathable Knitted Fabric | Bed Mattress | Double Size (72 x 48 x 5) View Details
|
₹6,199
|
|
|
Sleepwell Dual Pro Profiled Mattress | Reversible | Acuprofile HR Foam | Gentle & Firm Support | Anti-Sag | Neem Fresche Technology | Single Size | 78X72X6 | 5 Yrs Warranty View Details
|
|
|
|
Flo Wave™ Dual Comfort Foam Mattress with Stress Release™ Technology | Flip for Firmness | 5 inch Mattress in Queen Size (72x60x5 Inches) | 10-Year Warranty View Details
|
|
|
