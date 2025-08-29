Woman lost 70+ kgs by following 4 simple morning habits: ‘I start the day with…'

For many, the journey to weight loss can seem impossible, filled with complicated diets, intense workouts, and endless frustration. But sometimes, the most profound transformations come from small, consistent changes that fit seamlessly into daily life. Check out the 4 simple morning habits that helped woman shed 70 kg. (Instagram/@bariatric_chic)

A woman named Kate Daniel completely transformed her life in just two years, shedding over 70 kg. In an Instagram post, she revealed how adopting 4 simple morning habits helped her lose weight. (Also read: Woman who went from 78 kg to 65 kg in 6 months shares her weight loss secrets: ‘Low-intensity walking burns calories’ )

"Wake up tired. Straight to coffee. Maybe eat… maybe not. Then spend the rest of the day playing catch-up - mentally and physically. But if you're serious about lasting weight loss, it's your mornings that set the tone," Kate wrote in the caption. Let's take a look at her recommendations:

1. Don't skip breakfast

Kate says, “Not eating in the morning didn't 'save calories', it triggered a cycle of snacking, grazing, and overeating later. Now, I start the day with something easy, protein-rich, and delicious that actually satisfies me.”

2. Move before you talk yourself out of it

She shares, "No workouts. No pressure. Just movement, walking, stretching, dancing in my kitchen. It calmed my nervous system and built trust with my body again."

3. Hydrate first thing

According to Kate, "It sounds simple, but staying hydrated made me feel better, have more energy, less cravings, and better digest. If you're always tired, start here."

4. Keep one promise to yourself

Kate explains, "Not ten. Not fifty. Just one. Something small. That's how I built momentum and rewired my identity from 'I always give up' to 'I follow through.'"

“If you feel stuck right now…Try starting here. Small shifts, stacked daily, are what create the kind of weight loss transformation that lasts,” she concludes.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.