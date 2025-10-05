Woman who lost over 70+ kgs shares 5 simple habits that helped her transform her body: ‘I stopped skipping breakfast’

Many women struggle with weight loss, juggling busy schedules, diets, and workouts with little to show for it. One woman named Kate Daniel, who lost over 70+ kgs, shares in her September 26 Instagram post how simple, consistent habits helped her achieve a complete transformation. Kate Daniel shares simple habits that transformed her life and health post-bariatric surgery.(Instagram/@bariatric_chic)

Kate explains, "The impossible becomes possible when you show up with the same 5 habits, one day at a time… The small, repeatable habits I built are what helped me lose over 70 kg and silence the food noise. And you can too… Nothing flashy. Nothing complicated. Just simple things that stacked up and rewired my brain one day at a time." (Also read: Woman says this ‘AI diet’ helped her lose 7 kg and 2 inches from her belly in 21 days: ‘Not just weight loss…’ )

Here are the five habits Kate followed:

1. Stop treating your body like bin

Kate said, "Leftovers were still waste whether I ate them or not. Every time I honoured fullness, the food noise lost a little more power."

2. Never skip breakfast

She suggests, “No more 'saving calories.' A high-protein start stopped the grazing cycle before it began.”

3. Move your body daily

Kate recommends, "Walking, stretching, dancing. Not workouts. Not punishment. My stress dropped, my nervous system calmed, and the urge to eat to cope got quieter too."

4. Make one promise and keep it

"Just one! Small, doable, and repeatable. That's how identity shifts and habits become automatic. Building self-trust silenced the self-doubt that used to trigger overeating," she explains.

5. Meal prep as self-care

"Delicious bariatric meal prep gave me peace, time back, and stopped the chaos. With food ready, decision fatigue faded and so did the space for food noise and cravings to take over," she adds

Kate adds, "None of these felt perfect. But they felt possible. And possible is what compounds into freedom. Weight loss surgery gave me the tool, but it wasn't gastric sleeve surgery alone that got me here. If you're on your bariatric journey after gastric sleeve or bypass surgery and you've ever thought it was impossible for you, let this be proof it's not. You just need the right micro habits and strategies, ones you can actually implement into your life today."

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.