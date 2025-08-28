Woman's cosmetic surgery goes terribly wrong after filters distorted her self-image: ‘I thought I had a double chin’

Cosmetic surgery has become a popular route for many seeking enhanced beauty and confidence, but it often comes with risks that are easily overlooked. A woman named Aspen Brook recently shared her experience on Instagram, revealing how what started as a hopeful journey to refine her appearance quickly turned into a nightmare when her procedure went terribly wrong. (Also read: Orthopaedic surgeon says ‘avoid these 3 activities after a hip replacement surgery’: ‘Regular running can…’ ) Woman reflects on social media's influence on beauty standards after cosmetic surgery misstep. (Instagram/@aspenbrookpotter)

What went wrong with Aspen’s surgery

In her August 26 post, Aspen shared a video showing her face before and after surgery. In the “before” clip, her face looks toned, while in the “after,” it appears visibly swollen. “The moment you realise you have made a massive mistake,” she wrote.

Opening up in the caption, Aspen revealed how social media distorted her self-image. “I started using Instagram and Snapchat filters when I was about 13, and I didn’t realise until recently how much they shaped the way I saw myself. By the time I was 20, I truly believed I had a double chin even though I didn’t. Two years ago I went through with a procedure to ‘fix’ it, and looking back now, it breaks my heart.”

How social media shape her idea of beauty

She continued, “Those filters had completely changed my perception of beauty. I wasn’t seeing reality in the mirror, I was seeing flaws that weren’t even there. And when I look at these old videos, it’s so clear now… I didn’t need that surgery. What I needed was healing.”

Reflecting on her journey as a mother, Aspen added, “Now that I have a daughter, it hits even harder. I’m going to be very, very mindful of how she grows up with social media. It would crush me if she ever felt like she had to change herself because of a filter. I want her to know she is already beautiful, already worthy, already enough.”

'I didn't even realise how unhealthy that mindset was'

In another clip posted on August 28, Aspen opened up about her struggles, saying, "Essentially, I got this face surgery to get rid of a double chin I thought I had. In reality, it wasn't even there. I've struggled with severe body and face dysmorphia, and I believed that once I had the surgery, everything would change, I'd look prettier, and I'd finally feel happy with how I looked.

She adds, "But that wasn't the case. As soon as I healed, I thought, 'Wait, I'm still not beautiful. What more surgeries can I get to become the ultimate version of pretty I've always wanted to be?' I didn't even realise how unhealthy that mindset was until last month. I was obsessing over flaws that didn't exist, and that's exactly what face dysmorphia is. I was living in it."

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.