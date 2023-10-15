World Anaesthesia Day 2023: Date, history, theme, significance and all you need to know

Each year, the global healthcare community celebrates World Anaesthesia Day to raise awareness of the role of anaesthesia in healthcare. It is also a day to honour the anaesthetists, also known as anaesthesiologists, who help patients undergo painless surgery. The day also serves as a reminder of the continuous improvements in anaesthesia practice and the tireless efforts of anaesthesiologists and other healthcare professionals to ensure the well-being and comfort of patients during surgical and medical procedures. It is important to recognise the vital role that anaesthesia plays in modern healthcare and to pay tribute on this day to the professionals who work so hard to provide it safely. From history to theme, scroll down to know more about this day. (Also read: World Food Day 2023: Date, history, significance ) World Anaesthesia Day 2023: Date, history, theme and significance(Freepik)

When is World Anaesthesia Day 2023?

World Anaesthesia Day will be celebrated across the world on Monday, October 16.

World Anaesthesia Day 2023 theme

The theme of this year's World Anaesthesia Day, "Anaesthesia and Cancer Care", highlights the critical role of anaesthesia in cancer care and calls for the expansion of anaesthesia services to improve outcomes for cancer patients.

History of World Anaesthesia Day

World Anaesthesia Day is celebrated on October 16 in honour of W.T.G. Morton, who on this date 173 years ago gave the first successful official demonstration of ether as an anaesthetic. World Anaesthesia Day was established by the World Federation of Societies of Anaesthesiologists (WFSA). The practice of anaesthesia began as a result of this event. Since 1903, special events have been organised to commemorate this historic day. It is recognised as one of the turning points in the history of medicine and took place in an operating theatre at the Massachusetts General Hospital. Another aspect of anaesthesia is the subject of the annual conference of the World Federation of Societies of Anaesthesiologists (WFSA), and related events are organised around the world.

World Anaesthesia Day significance

World Anaesthesia Day is significant because it marks the anniversary of a landmark medical discovery that revolutionised surgery and pain management. The successful demonstration of ether anaesthesia in 1846 paved the way for safer and less painful surgical procedures, improving the overall quality of healthcare. It serves as a reminder of the crucial role of anaesthesiologists and the constant advances in the field of anaesthesia that ensure the well-being and comfort of patients undergoing medical procedures worldwide. This day not only honours the past but also highlights the ongoing commitment to safe and effective anaesthesia in modern medicine.

