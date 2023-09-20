Advancements in medical technology have propelled the field of cardiology to new heights, offering heart patients alternatives to traditional bypass surgeries and one such revolutionary procedure is 3D angioplasty, which promises to be a game-changer for those suffering from coronary artery disease. Unlike conventional methods that involve using stents to open narrow or blocked blood vessels, this cutting-edge technique combines real-time imaging and computer-generated models to navigate through intricate networks. 3D angioplasty procedure: Benefits of this new treatment to avoid bypass surgery (Photo by Twitter/realshehzad_)

In an interview with HT Lfestyle, Dr Anup Taksande, Consultant Interventional Cardiologist at Wockhardt Hospitals on Mira Road, revealed, “This state-of-the-art technology allows for accurate visualisation of plaque build-up and identifies optimal paths for restoring blood flow. By providing doctors with precise information about the size and location of blockages, 3D angioplasty not only minimises procedural complications but also ensures better outcomes for patients.”

He explained, “3D angioplasty or imaging-guided angioplasty is done with a light-based approach called Optical coherence tomography (OCT) or a sound-based approach which is like an optical analog of intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) that can be used to examine the coronary arteries and vessel wall. The doctor by doing so will get information from the inside rather than just pushing a luminogram to get an idea about the calcification and percentage of the stenosis. Apart from that, the treating doctor will also understand the inflammation and swelling or thrombus, length of involvement and the diameters.”

Dr Anup Taksande elaborated, “A precise information can be obtained by this procedure. Based on the information, the doctor will be able to debulk which means cut through the lesion. Rotablation or rotational atherectomy is a therapy performed via a small rotating cutting blade that opens a blocked artery and restores blood flow to the heart. After debulking, the stent with the exact length and diameter. The OCT image post-deploying the stent will help to know how well it is deployed. It is also possible to see how well the diameter has increased and this will help in the longer run as the stent will last long and the result will be that of the bypass surgery. This procedure is in demand as around 30-40% of patients are opting for IVUS as the device ensures fewer complications and better success results.”

Who is the good candidate for this procedure?

Dr Anup Taksande answered, “This procedure is a boon for patients with complex calcified arteries but can be done for routine angioplasties as it gives good results. It is a good alternative for specific single vessel bypass surgery and if the patient is not ready then this procedure can be performed.”

Benefits of this procedure:

Dr Anup Taksande highlighted, “This innovative procedure offers several advantages over traditional bypass surgery: reduced risk of infection, shorter recovery time, and minimal scarring. Remember that the patient should be counseled before this procedure. Inform about the benefits of the technology in the long run. The results of this procedure are good and match the result of the bypass. So, patients have a choice now to avoid the traditional bypass surgery and improve their quality of life with this novel procedure. This procedure is definitely a good alternative to bypass surgery. 3D angioplasty represents a significant leap forward in cardiovascular medicine by offering patients an alternative line of treatment that avoids bypass surgery altogether.”