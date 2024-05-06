World Asthma Day 2024: Date, history, significance and everything that you need to know

World Asthma Day 2024: Asthma is a chronic long-term lung disorder. This makes the airways too narrow or inflamed due to which the air is not able to be passed to the lungs. This makes breathing difficult for the person. Even minor Asthma can affect daily activities. Some of the common symptoms of Asthma are difficulty in breathing, chest pain, cough and wheezing. Every year, World Asthma Day is observed to raise awareness about the disorder and what can be done to make lives easier for people with Asthma. As we gear up to celebrate the special day, here are a few things that we should be aware of. This year, World Asthma Day will be observed on May 7. (Shutterstock)

ALSO READ: Do you have asthma or something else? Understanding symptoms, causes and management of chronic respiratory illness

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Date:

Every year, World Asthma Day is observed on the first Tuesday of the month of May. This year, World Asthma Day will be observed on May 7.

History:

The Global Initiative for Asthma (GINA) was established in 1993. The first World Asthma Day was observed in the year 1998. Organised by GINA, World Asthma Day is observed with the intention of spreading awareness about the challenges faced by people suffering from Asthma. The day aims to bring together doctors, patients and organisations to work together in empowering people with Asthma and providing them with a better life.

Significance:

"In celebration of World Asthma Day 2024, the Global Initiative for Asthma (GINA) has selected the theme of - Asthma Education Empowers. GINA emphasises the need to empower people with asthma with the appropriate education to manage their disease, and to recognise when to seek medical help. Health care professionals are called upon to increase their awareness of the continuing avoidable morbidity and mortality from asthma, and the published evidence on effective management of asthma, so they are equipped to provide reliable information and optimal treatment for their patients," wrote GINA on their official website.