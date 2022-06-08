World Brain Tumour Day 2022: Watch out for these early signs of brain tumour among youngsters

Observed every year on June 8th since 2000, World Brain Tumour Day is marked to raise awareness and educate people about brain tumours and pay tribute to those affected by it. Brain tumours are lumps or growths of abnormal cells that occur in a youngster's brain or nearby tissue and structures and there are many distinct types of brain tumours, some of which are benign (noncancerous) and others that are cancerous (malignant).

The brain is enclosed in a thick bone called skull which is needed to protect the brain but if any tumour grows in the brain, it adds on to the limited space present in the skull and as the tumour grows, it increases the pressure in the brain which causes symptoms. The large majority of the brain tumours are non-cancerous but irrespective of their nature all of them creates a pressure inside the brain.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Anurag Saxena, HOD and Consultant - Department Of Neurosurgery at HCMCT Manipal Hospital in New Delhi's Dwarka, shared, “One of the most common signs of brain tumours among youngsters is frequent headaches especially in the morning which is also accompanied by nausea and vomiting. This headache can be an early sign of rising pressure inside the brain. Apart from that, the first attack of epilepsy or seizure can also be an early sign of brain tumours among younger generations that is caused by irritation inside the brain.”

He added, “A gradual decline in important senses like partial hearing, vision or even smell can be a potential warning sign of brain tumours. These early signs are quite visible in CPE brain tumours that deteriorate the body over time. Most people tend to ignore these rumours in the initial stages which even include twitching at one side of the face or weakness and paralysis at one side of the body.”

According to Dr VP Singh, Chairman, Institute of Neurosciences at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, “The common early symptoms caused due to raised intracranial pressure in brain are, headaches, vomiting, vision disturbances, nausea and behavioural disturbances. In young children and youngsters failure to thrive, inactivity, fatigue, frequent headaches, tingling or weakness in the arms, and irritability. And in advanced cases, the patient lose control of urine and stools. All these symptoms are related to the pressure generated by tumour in the brain.”

Bringing his expertise to the same, Dr Nitisha Goyal, Consultant, Neurology at Paras Hospitals in Gurugram, revealed, “The indications and symptoms of a youngster's brain tumour vary greatly based on the kind, size, location, and rate of growth of the tumour. Certain signs and symptoms may be difficult to identify because they are similar to those of other illnesses. Common symptoms include headaches that become more frequent and severe over time, feeling pressure in the head, headache which is more in the morning, or increase on lying down, inexplicable nausea or vomiting, and vision problems that arise unexpectedly, such as double vision.”

He concluded, “Other indications and symptoms that may be present, depending on the location of the tumour, include seizures, particularly if there is no previous history of seizures, eye movement that is abnormal, slurring of the speech, walking difficulties, imbalance, weakness or drooping on one side of the face, Changes in personality or conduct, memory changes or forgetfulness.”