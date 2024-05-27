World Hunger Day 2024: Date, history, significance and everything that you need to know

World Hunger Day 2024: World hunger has been a prevailing issue since the beginning of time. Since the time the world began, a large number of people have been suffering and failing to meet basic nutritional needs. Around 820 million people across the world suffer from hunger every day. This further leads to malnutrition, stunted growth, low immunity, becoming prone to diseases and ultimately, death. World hunger needs to be addressed as soon as possible to provide basic necessities to everyone around the world. Every year, World Hunger Day is observed to raise awareness about the silent struggle of many around the globe. As we gear up to observe World Hunger Day for this year, here are a few things that we should know. Every year, World Hunger Day is observed on May 28.(Unsplash)

Every year, World Hunger Day is observed on May 28. This year, World Hunger Day falls on a Tuesday.

Hunger has been a pressing issue for a long time. People work and toil to meet the basic nutritional needs for themselves and their loved ones. After World War I, the United Nations led the fight against hunger. Economist Amartya Sen did research and successfully demonstrated that hunger in the modern world is in fact because of the distribution problem and is also caused by government policies. Amartya Sen received the Nobel Prize for his research in 1998. In 2011, The Hunger Project announced that every year, May 28 will be observed as World Hunger Day.

The theme of this year's World Hunger Day is – Thriving mothers. Thriving world. The day aims to create awareness about the struggles faced by millions of people who do not have access to proper nutrition. This day is also a call to action for everyone to come together in eradicating hunger from the planet. The best way to observe the day is by donating to charity and volunteering at a local food bank.