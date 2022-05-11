World Hypertension Day 2022: Believing in these blood pressure myths can be fatal

World Hypertension Day 2022: World Hypertension Day is just round the corner and it's the perfect occasion to spread awareness about the silent killer that catches you off guard and hardly has any signs and symptoms to warn you. On the top of that people believe in many myths about the disease that is far from the truth. High blood pressure is often brushed aside as a common occurrence and people may have a tendency to not take it seriously till the problem aggravates to unmanageable levels. There are many such myths that need to be debunked and on the occasion of World Hypertension Day that is observed every year on May 17, we spoke to Dr Anup R Taksande, Consultant Interventional Cardiologist, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road to bust popular high blood pressure myths. (Also read: Ayurveda expert on things to avoid during summer season)

High blood pressure or hypertension is a common health condition where the long-term force of the blood against your artery walls is high enough to eventually cause health problems. According to World Health Organization (WHO), blood pressure is created by the force of blood pushing against the walls of blood vessels (arteries) as it is pumped by the heart. The higher the pressure, the harder the heart has to pump. Having high blood pressure over the period of time can raise your risk of heart, brain, kidney and other diseases. 1 in 4 men and 1 in 5 women; with a total of over a billion people around the globe have this condition.

Here are common high blood pressure myths busted by Dr Anup R Taksande.

Myth 1: Hypertension is a common occurrence and is not a matter of concern.

Fact: Nowadays, hypertension is increasingly common, but you need to remember that high blood pressure needs immediate attention. If left unmanaged, high blood pressure can damage vital organs like the kidney, heart, and blood vessels, and even lead to a sudden heart attack or a stroke. You will be shocked to know that hypertension is a silent killer and can lead to higher mortality and morbidity rates in the patients.

Myth 2: It Is impossible to prevent hypertension

Fact: This statement is false. Though hypertension is a lifestyle disease, it is possible to keep it at bay. In order to prevent hypertension, one needs to maintain a healthy weight, and eat a well-balanced diet consisting of fresh fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lentils, and beans. Avoid junk, spicy, oily, and canned food. Reduce your salt intake and de-stress by doing yoga and meditation. Quitting smoking and alcohol can also help you to deal with hypertension.

Myth 3: Hypertension is mainly seen in senior citizens

Fact: Hypertension is often considered a geriatric problem or a health concern for elderly people. Various studies have confirmed that hypertension can be seen in any individual at any time. Young adults living a sedentary life and indulging in unhealthy lifestyles have higher chances of hypertension than those who adopt healthy lifestyle choices.

Myth 4: If one is taking blood pressure medication, then it is okay if he or she doesn’t exercise or follow healthy eating habits.

Fact: This is not true at all. You will have to embrace a healthy lifestyle. The doctor will start the blood pressure medication as lifestyle measures are not enough to lower your blood pressure and bring it down to the recommended range.

Myth 5: If my numbers come down, I can stop taking medication.

Fact: No, in fact, you should continue taking medication as per the doctor’s suggestion and also go for regular follow-ups. High blood pressure is a lifelong condition. So, when you stop taking medications, the blood pressure will rise again. Stopping medication abruptly is a bad idea and can be troublesome.