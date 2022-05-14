World Hypertension Day 2022: Yoga asanas to combat the condition

World Hypertension Day 2022: Every year, on may 17, World Hypertension Day is celebrated to raise awareness about hypertension and what it can do to the body. Hypertension, or high blood pressure, can be a life-threatening condition. Multiple reasons contribute to hypertension in a person – ranging from a sedentary lifestyle to obesity to smoking. Other reasons can be poor diet and stress as well. Sometimes having a family history of hypertension can also cause the condition.

Speaking to HT Lifestyle, Yoga Master Akshar noted down several ways in which hypertension can be controlled. "To treat, manage or prevent hypertension, it is important to exercise regularly, eat healthy, and get sufficient sleep. Holistic practices like yoga can help you control stress which is one of the major factors for hypertension. Build discipline through yoga and focus on your well-being. This is the solution to treat most health issues and also help in its prevention,” he said.

Akshar further noted down yoga asanas which can help in beating hypertension:

Dandasana: Also known as the Staff Pose, Dandasana helps in strengthening the back and stretching the chest. It also helps in improving the posture and relieving the muscles of the lower body.

Adomukhisvanasana: Besides treating lower back ailments, The Downward Dog Pose helps in curing headache, insomnia, back pain and fatigue. It also helps in relieving symptoms of high blood pressure, asthma, sciatica, flat feet and sinusitis

Eka Padasana: The One-Legged Balancing Pose helps in strengthening the legs, back, arms and shoulders. It also helps in strengthening the core muscle and opening the chest and lungs. Eda Padasana helps in beating hypertension by reducing anxiety and improving concentration.

Akshar further added, " Easy poses like Balasana, Shavasana and Sukhasana can be done by senior citizens to manage their blood pressure levels. These gentle asanas are for meant for relaxation. With the aid of these postures, you can learn to calm yourself, relieve stress, and relax the body."

