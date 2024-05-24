World Thyroid Day 2024: Natural ways to keep Thyroid diseases at bay; doctor shares tips

World Thyroid Day 2024: Thyroid, the small gland situated at the base of the neck, is responsible for secretion of two hormones - thyroxine (T4) and triiodothyronine (T3). They collectively form the thyroid hormone. Every year, World Thyroid Day is observed to create awareness about the importance of the thyroid hormone and urge people to educate themselves of the conditions that can affect the thyroid gland and cause diseases. Thyroid diseases are extremely common endocrine diseases, globally. With a few dietary and lifestyle practices, thyroid diseases can be avoided. Dr Ashutosh Goyal, Sr Consultant Endocrinology, Paras Health Gurugram, in an interview with HT Lifestyle, shared a few tips. With a few dietary and lifestyle practices, thyroid diseases can be avoided.(Unsplash)

Natural ways to keep the thyroid gland healthy:

Consume a balanced diet: It is important to ensure that you eat diverse kinds of whole foods. Include plenty of fruits, vegetables, and whole grains for essential vitamins and minerals. Lean protein sources like fish, poultry, and legumes provide building blocks for hormone production. Omega-3 fatty acids found in fatty fishes like salmon and tuna can reduce inflammation and support thyroid function.

Maintain a good selenium level: Selenium is a critical mineral for thyroid hormone production. Include Brazil nuts and sunflower seeds, seafood, eggs, and whole grains.

Get moving regularly: Exercise is a powerful tool for overall health, and thyroid function is no exception. Strive to engage in at least 30 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise on most days of the week, such as brisk walking, swimming, cycling, or dancing. Exercise helps regulate metabolism, which can be beneficial for those with both hyperthyroidism and hypothyroidism.

Manage stress: Chronic stress can take a toll on your hormones, including thyroid function. It is important to prioritise stress management techniques like yoga, mindfulness practices, meditation, or deep breathing exercises.

Quality sleep: Getting good quality sleep is essential for the regulation and release of thyroid hormones. These hormones play a crucial role in various bodily functions, including metabolism, growth, and development. To maintain optimal thyroid function, it is important to ensure you get 6-8 hours of uninterrupted, high-quality sleep each night.