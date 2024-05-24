World Thyroid Day 2024: Date, history, significance and all that you need to know

World Thyroid Day 2024: The thyroid gland is an extremely significant organ that is responsible for the body's normal functions such as metabolism, reproduction, development and growth. The thyroid gland is a small gland situated at the base of the neck, that is responsible for producing two hormones - thyroxine and triiodothyronine. These hormones ensure that the normal functions of the body are maintained. Every year, World Thyroid Day is celebrated to create awareness about the significance of the thyroid gland and urge people to educate themselves about the conditions that can affect it. As we gear up to celebrate the special day, here are a few things that we should keep in mind. Every year, World Thyroid Day is observed on May 25. (Shutterstock)

Date:

Every year, World Thyroid Day is observed on May 25. This year, World Thyroid Day falls on Saturday.

History:

On May 25, 1965, the European Thyroid Association was founded. This organisation was the first one to recognise World Thyroid Day. In 2007, the Thyroid Federation International declared that May 25 will be observed as World Thyroid Day every year. They chose May 25 to commemorate the founding day of the European Thyroid Association. Since then, World Thyroid Day is observed every year on May 25.

Significance:

The theme for this year's World Thyroid Day is - Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs). Thyroid problems are among one of the most common endocrine disorders. The day aims to create awareness about the significance of the thyroid gland and how we can ensure that people with thyroid diseases are diagnosed accurately and have access to proper treatment facilities. The best way to observe the special day is by educating ourselves about the functions of the thyroid gland and how we can ensure to take care of it. We can also show support to people with thyroid diseases and work in ensuring that they receive proper treatment and lead a better life.