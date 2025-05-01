The world’s oldest person, Brazilian nun Inah Canabarro Lucas, passed away on Wednesday (April 30). Once a fragile child, nun Inah Canabarro Lucas had difficulty in survival in the early years of her life. With the death of nun Inah Canabarro Lucas, Ethel Caterham, a British woman holds the current title of being the oldest person in the world. Ethel Caterham is aged at 115. Also read | Who has lived the longest in the world? Nun Inah Canabarro Lucas was aged 116.(X/@SCInternacional)

The life of Inah Canabarro Lucas:

According to nun Inah Canabarro Lucas, she was born on May 27, 1908. However, GRG director Robert Young confirmed to AFP in January that her birth date records show that she was born on June 8, the same year.

According to LongeviQuest's obituary, nun Inah Canabarro Lucas’s survival in the early years of her childhood was uncertain due to her failing health. However, she stood tall in the face of adversities and in the year of 1934, at the age of 26, Inah Canabarro Lucas vowed to be a nun.

Inah Canabarro Lucas dedicated her life to devotion and dedication, stated The Congregation of Teresian Sisters of Brazil in Porto Alegre, as they issued a statement to acknowledge the news of her death.

According to LongeviQuest, once nun Inah Canabarro Lucas was asked about the secret of her longevity, to which she attributed the blessings of God. “He is the secret of life. He is the secret of everything,” said nun Inah Canabarro Lucas.

On May 1, Sport Club Internacional football club in Porto Alegre paid tribute to the nun and shared a post on their official X handle. "It is with great sadness that Internacional receives the news of the death of Mother Inah Canabarro. The Colorado fan, who left us this Wednesday, was the oldest living woman in the world, and dedicated her 116 years of life to kindness, faith and love for the People's Club," reads the translation of the post.

For the 110th birthday of nun Inah Canabarro Lucas, Pope Francis bestowed his blessings on her. Pope Francis died at the ag of 88 on April 21.