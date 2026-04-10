Worried about knee troubles in old age? Fitness trainer lists 5 exercises her parents are doing in their 60s

Having trouble with the knees is one of the most common complaints heard from the elderly. While sometimes it becomes necessary to seek medical intervention, following a healthy lifestyle goes a long way in mitigating the problem.

Gentle workouts are important for the elderly to remain healthy as they grow old. (Freepik )

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Taking to Instagram on April 8, fitness trainer and content creator Jennifer Martin listed out five exercises that can be performed by individuals to maintain knee health. She claimed that her parents, who are in their 60s, are performing the exercises regularly themselves, and wrote in the caption:

“My mom always used to complain about her knee pain. Before she started strength training, she thought she needed to avoid squats, deadlifts, lunges, etc, but what she really needed to do was just that. More often than not, when it comes to ‘achy knees’, it’s from a lack of strength. So, how to help dissipate knee pain? Strengthen the muscles around the knees!”

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{{^usCountry}} The list of exercises shared by Martin is as follows: 1. Split lunges {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The list of exercises shared by Martin is as follows: 1. Split lunges {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Split lunges are an excellent lower-body exercise that targets multiple muscle groups. To start the exercise, you need to stand straight with your feet hip-width apart and arms straight down by the side. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Split lunges are an excellent lower-body exercise that targets multiple muscle groups. To start the exercise, you need to stand straight with your feet hip-width apart and arms straight down by the side. {{/usCountry}}

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Then, take a big step forward with your right leg and plant the feet firmly on the ground. Inhale and bend the knees, lowering the body without the torso leaning forward. Descend until the rear leg’s knee is near the floor, and then get back up to the starting position. Repeat with the other leg.

2. Kickstand deadlifts

Kickstand deadlift is a single-leg, hinging exercise which begins with you standing with feet hip-width apart, and then moving one foot behind the other, so the toe is on the ground and the back heel is off the ground. The majority (80 to 90 percent of the weight) should be on the front working leg.

With a straight back and slight bend at the front knee, use the hips as a hinge to lower a weight along the shin of the front leg, and then up again to return to the starting position. Do reps for both legs.

3. Wall ball squats

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Wall ball squats are as simple as they sound. It involves standing in front of a wall with the feet hip-width apart and balancing an exercise ball between the surface and your back. Then perform regular squats while maintaining the balance. The squats can be done with free hands or with weight.

4. Glute bridges

Glute bridges are another excellent exercise for the lower body as well as the core. It can be performed by lying on your back with the knees bent and feet flat on the floor, hip-width apart. Then, lift your hips until the body forms a straight line from the shoulder to the knees. Hold the position for a couple of seconds before lowering. To make it more challenging, a weight can be placed across the hips.

5. Step-ups

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Step-ups are as simple as they sound. Stand in front of a knee-height bench or surface and place one foot on top of it. Push down with the raised foot to lift the body up completely, keeping the back straight. Then step down with the same foot in a controlled descent. Perform reps for both feet.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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