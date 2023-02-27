Yoga asanas to reduce knee pain: Malaika Arora’s trainer shares tips

Knee pain is a common problem faced by people of all ages. Gone are the days when people of old age used to suffer from knee pain. With the current lifestyle led by young people these days, knee pain is a chronic problem rampant in them as well. With the work from home culture setting in, we have brought our office to our homes. This has further reduced movement for us. We spend long work hours confined to a chair or the couch. Hence, this cuts down leg movement, leading to knee pain. However, knee pain can happen due to various reasons – from sitting in a confined area to sprain to heavy physical activity.

However, with the right kind of asanas, knee pain can be reduced. Addressing this, Sarvesh Shashi, in his recent Instagram post, shared three yoga asanas that can help with this common problem. He further added that we often live in the misconception that knee pain is an issue faced only by old people, while in reality, people of all ages suffer from this. “Knee pain slowing you down? Let yoga help reduce discomfort and improve mobility for a more active life,” wrote Sarvesh. Take a look at the yoga asanas suggested by Sarvesh in the video.

Baddha Konasana

Tadasana

Trikonasana

The asanas suggested by Sarvesh come with multiple health benefits. Baddha Konasana helps in strengthening and improving flexibility in the inner thighs, groins and knees. It also helps in stretching the adductors, inner quadriceps, and hamstrings. Tadasana, on the other hand, helps in improving circulation and toning the core muscles. It also helps in boosting posture and coordination of the body. Performing Trikonasana on a regular basis helps in increasing stability and lengthening the spine. Opening the hips and shoulders and reducing stress are some of the benefits of Trikonasana as well.