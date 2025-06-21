Search
Saturday, Jun 21, 2025
Yoga expert Akshar shares 7 yoga poses to ease digestion after overeating

ByAayushi Gupta
Jun 21, 2025 11:00 AM IST

Had a big meal, and now your stomach hurts? Practice these 7 yoga poses after overeating to help digest the food and promote digestion.

There are times when we just can't control ourselves and enjoy our favorite meal down to the last bite. While your soul might feel satisfied, your stomach might not be as happy. Eating a big meal can leave you feeling bloated, uncomfortable, or sluggish. Sure, it happens to all of us now and then, but if it becomes a habit, it can affect your digestion and even lead to weight gain and other health issues. So, what can you do about it? While it is important to be mindful of how much you eat, there is also something else that can help. Practicing gentle yoga poses after overeating (not immediately after eating) can support digestion and help you feel better.

These yoga poses will keep your digestion healthy. (Adobe Stock)
These yoga poses will keep your digestion healthy. (Adobe Stock)

Benefits of yoga for digestion

Yoga can really help your digestion, especially after you have eaten a big meal. Some gentle stretches and movements help your stomach and other organs work better by improving blood flow and helping food move more smoothly through your system. This can reduce bloating, gas, and that heavy, uncomfortable feeling. Yoga expert Himalayan Siddha Akshar shares a few simple poses you can try after overeating, but make sure to wait at least 30 minutes after eating.

Yoga poses to do after overeating

Here are 7 yoga poses to promote digestion after having a big meal:

1. Vajrasana (Thunderbolt pose)

  • Sit on your heels with your knees together and your back straight.
  • Rest your hands on your thighs.
  • Breathe slowly and deeply.
  • Stay here for 5–10 minutes.

2. Supta baddha konasana (Reclining bound angle pose)

  • Lie down on your back.
  • Bring the soles of your feet together and let your knees fall to the sides.
  • Rest your hands on your belly or by your sides.
  • Close your eyes and breathe slowly.
  • Hold for 5–10 minutes.

3. Marjaryasana-bitilasana (Seated cat-cow pose)

  • Sit cross-legged or on your heels.
  • Place your hands on your knees.
  • Inhale, arch your back, and lift your chest (cow pose).
  • Exhale, round your spine, and tuck your chin (cat pose).
  • Repeat for 1–2 minutes, slowly moving with your breath.

4. Samasthiti (Mountain pose)

  • Stand tall with your feet together and arms by your side.
  • Spread your toes slightly and balance your weight evenly.
  • Inhale deeply, lifting your chest and lengthening your spine.
  • Breathe calmly for 1–2 minutes.

5. Urdhva prasarita padasana (Upward extended feet pose)

  • Lie on your back with your arms by your sides.
  • Slowly lift both legs up toward the ceiling.
  • Keep them straight if you can, or slightly bent if needed.
  • Hold for 30 seconds to 1 minute, breathing slowly.

This yoga pose can support blood circulation.(Adobe Stock)
This yoga pose can support blood circulation.(Adobe Stock)

6. Balasana (Child’s pose)

  • Kneel down, then bring your big toes together and knees apart.
  • Bend forward, resting your upper body on the floor (or on a pillow if it is more comfortable).
  • Stretch your arms forward or keep them by your sides.
  • Stay here for a few minutes, breathing deeply.

7. Ananda balasana (Happy baby pose)

  • Lie on your back and bend your knees toward your chest.
  • Hold the outer edges of your feet with your hands.
  • Gently pull your knees toward the floor, keeping your ankles over your knees.
  • Stay here for about 1–2 minutes.

