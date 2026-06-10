Yoga expert shares relaxing 10-minute bedtime yoga routine for better sleep and stress relief

Sleep is becoming one of the biggest wellness concerns today. Every day, we come across people who feel exhausted throughout the day but still struggle to fall asleep at night. The body feels tired, but the mind refuses to slow down.

Relaxing 10-minute bedtime yoga routine for better sleep and stress relief.(Unsplash)

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One of the biggest reasons behind this is the way modern lifestyles constantly overstimulate the nervous system. Long screen hours, work stress, endless scrolling, irregular routines, and mental overload keep the brain active even when the body is ready to rest.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Saurabh Bothra, certified yoga expert and co-founder and CEO of Habuild, shared a bedtime yoga routine that will help you sleep better.

Also read | Always starting your day in a hurry? Try this morning routine with yoga that may help to feel more focused and energised

1. Child’s pose (Balasana) – 2 minutes

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{{^usCountry}} Sitting back on the heels while stretching the arms forward helps release tension stored in the shoulders, neck, and back. Slow breathing in this posture naturally signals the nervous system to relax. This posture creates a sense of grounding and stillness something most people rarely experience during the day. 2. Cat-cow stretch – 2 minutes {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sitting back on the heels while stretching the arms forward helps release tension stored in the shoulders, neck, and back. Slow breathing in this posture naturally signals the nervous system to relax. This posture creates a sense of grounding and stillness something most people rarely experience during the day. 2. Cat-cow stretch – 2 minutes {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to Saurabh, stress often builds up physically in the spine and upper body. A slow cat-cow movement helps release stiffness while coordinating movement with breath. As you inhale, gently arch the back. As you exhale, round the spine slowly. Bedtime yoga should feel calming, not intense. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Saurabh, stress often builds up physically in the spine and upper body. A slow cat-cow movement helps release stiffness while coordinating movement with breath. As you inhale, gently arch the back. As you exhale, round the spine slowly. Bedtime yoga should feel calming, not intense. {{/usCountry}}

This posture gives the mind permission to pause. (Unsplash)

{{^usCountry}} 3. Legs-up-the-wall pose (Viparita Karani) – 3 minutes {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 3. Legs-up-the-wall pose (Viparita Karani) – 3 minutes {{/usCountry}}

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“This is one of the simplest and most effective relaxation postures in yoga,” said Saurabh. Lying down with the legs resting against a wall helps improve circulation, reduce heaviness in the legs, and calm the body after a long day. But more importantly, this posture gives the mind permission to pause. Sometimes, the body does not need more stimulation. It simply needs stillness.

4. Seated forward fold – 1 minute

Forward bends naturally help quiet the mind. A gentle seated forward fold relaxes the nervous system, slows breathing, and releases physical tightness from the lower back and legs. There is absolutely no need to force the stretch. The intention is comfort and relaxation, not flexibility.

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Breathwork is one of the most powerful tools for calming the mind naturally, (Unsplash)

5. Bhramari pranayama (Humming Breath) – 2 minutes

“Breathwork is one of the most powerful tools for calming the mind naturally,” said Saurabh. Bhramari Pranayama involves creating a soft humming sound while exhaling. This vibration helps reduce mental chatter and creates a calming effect on the nervous system.

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Saurabh Bothra said, “Even a few rounds can help the mind feel noticeably quieter before sleep. Consistency matters far more than intensity.” We have seen that people often notice improvements in relaxation and sleep quality when they practice regularly, even if the routine is short. “Better sleep does not always require complicated solutions. Sometimes, it simply begins with slowing down, breathing deeply, and giving the body a few quiet minutes before bed,” he added.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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