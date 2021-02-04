Yoga to the rescue
During the challenging time when the unending restriction on outings and human contact has taken toll on us, embracing the ancient effects of yoga has been a key for many to live easy.
Several yoga experts around the globe supported the direct impact its practice has on one’s mental health. While asana like Pranayama relieves stress, anxiety, feelings of loneliness, sadness, meditation, the different types yoga practice does enhance our fitness and self-sustenance too.
Talking about the different type of yoga therapies that have helped people across the world, Mohit Singh, owner-trainer at Wellness Power Yoga, said “A mix of deep breathing, yoga poses and using each asana in a different way has been the key. Chronic stress and other mental health conditions increased since last year. Mood swings and lack of patience was common. So, Power Yoga combined with Pranayama helped many students to gain control over emotions. Yoga therapy releases healthy brain chemicals like endorphins and dopamine that controls depression and mood disorders.”
Different types of yoga therapies were used to counter not only coronavirus-related stress but to fight other chronic to simple diseases as well.
Yoga coach Vineet Kumar Saxena explained, “Of late, Kundalini Yoga, Vinyasa Yoga, Hatha Yoga, Ashtanga Yoga, Power Yoga, Aerial Yoga and many more are either combined or individually practise to gain advantages as per requirement. Simple yoga asanas with Pranayama goes a long way and is every trainer’s favourite. During the pandemic phase, the focus was on strengthening lungs and keeping nasal passage all clear and pranayama showed us the way. Globally, doctors have advised all to follow a pattern with the help of Pranayama.”
“You will not believe the types of yoga practices we have seen of late — yoga to reduce quarantine anxiety, boost immunity, beat the fear of Caronavirus and what not. We at our centres worked on combination of different yoga therapies along with simple breathing asanas. I want all to continue doing breathing asanas as pandemic is far from over,” added Mohit.
Throwing more weight on fitness!
