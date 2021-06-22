Young generation should make yoga a part of life: Union Culture Minister

As a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and to mark the 7th International Day of Yoga, Ministry of Culture organized Yoga An Indian Heritage program at 75 historical places of the country . Union Minister of State for Culture and Tourism Prahlad Singh Patel performed yoga at Red Fort in Delhi along with 20 people including officials of Ministry of Culture while following Corona protocol. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Leh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal and several others also performed yoga and joined the program of Ministry of Culture. Cultural programs were also presented by Sangeet Natak Akademi and Regional Cultural Centers after yoga practice.

Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel while talking to the media said, "Yoga is an ancient practice of India, whose importance is now being understood by the world and taking advantage of it. My request to the younger generation is to make yoga a part of their life, yoga is a great ladder for the youth, they should understand its importance and it should be applied in life."

Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel performs Yoga at Red Fort, Delhi





He said that on the occasion of the seventh International Yoga Day, and the credit for giving recognition to Yoga in the world in these years goes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who understood the power and importance of Yoga and took it to the whole world. He added, "On the occasion of 75 years of Indian independence, it is our responsibility to take the Yoga culture to the people so that everyone can take advantage of it and make their life beautiful and healthy."

The Union Minister added, "Yoga has proved to be a protective shield for the whole world in the era of Corona epidemic, people understood its importance and brought it into their lives and protected themselves in this period of crisis. People's faith and enthusiasm towards yoga is increasing continuously. Yoga was helpful before Corona, was helpful even in Corona and it will be after Corona as well, just as we are bound by food and health, we should bind ourselves to do Yoga everyday."

Around 20 people performed yoga at Red Fort in Delhi as a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and to mark the 7th International Day of Yoga.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on the occasion of International Yoga Day, PM Modi said that now the world is going to get the power of M-Yoga App. In this app, many videos of yoga training will be available in different languages of the world based on the common yoga protocol.

PM Modi shared, "I am confident that the M-Yoga App will play a big role in expanding Yoga across the globe and will make the efforts of 'One Word One Health' a success. When India proposed to celebrate International Day of Yoga in the United Nations, the spirit behind it was that this yoga should be accessible to the whole world. Today, India has taken another important step in this direction along with the United Nations, WHO."