You're never too old for gym: Study shows old muscles are still fit to lift weights

Many believe that as we age, our muscles weaken, leading to recommendations that older adults engage only in milder exercises. However, this is merely an assumption. A study published in the Journal of Aging and Physical Activity on April 1, 2025, debunked this popular claim, which has discouraged older adults from strength training, believing their muscles are not strong enough. Instead, the unconventional study findings suggest a reality that encourages them to join in and embrace these exercises. Don't get caught up in the myth that lifting is bad for old muscles.(Freepik)

Myth on aged muscles

Aged muscles can adapt and handle weights.(Freepik)

Usually, many associate ageing with reduced muscle recovery. The study explained the reasoning behind this previous logic. Aged people are more prone to lower muscle protein synthesis, making fewer satellite cells for muscle repair, and a reduced ability to rebuild damaged tissue

The researchers studied muscle function changes after exercise in both younger and older adults. The findings were surprising as older adults did not show greater signs of muscle damage, in contrast to what was believed earlier. And most notable finding of the study is that older adults reported much less muscle soreness after lifting exercises than younger ones. The researchers narrowed down the biological aspect behind it and found that levels of creatine kinase, an enzyme which showed muscle damage, were much lower in older adults than the younger ones.

Reasons why older muscles may be resilient

Based on the findings, it's evident that older muscles aren't as weak as previously considered. The researchers explored various reasons to understand why ageing muscles recover well, and in some cases, even better than younger ones.

They proposed many explanations, one of which could be the structural changes that occur over time in muscles. When people start to age, their muscles build more collagen, which stiffens them. This increased stiffness helps distribute physical stress more evenly, reducing damage.

Another reason could be a common experience for older adults, feeling tired more quickly. Ageing muscles get exhausted faster during repeated movements, so older adults naturally do less total work. Even if an older and a younger person exercise at the same intensity, the older person’s muscles may not be pushed as hard, leading to less damage.

So, it is important to keep an open-minded approach to any exercise, irrespective of age or gender.

