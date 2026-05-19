Here Comes the Groom, Armed With Opinions and Spreadsheets

At first, David Betesh didn’t even want a wedding. Too showy and performative. But three months after proposing to his girlfriend, he discovered that not only did he want one, he needed mini Yorkshire puddings with prime rib and horseradish cream at the event. He requested an ice sculpture of the couple’s two dogs lounging in a cocktail glass. And he was very specific about the vibe he envisioned. A growing groom economy is ready to make those dreams, and more, come true.

“Pretend we’re on the Titanic,” he told his fiancée, “and we’re sinking and we’re drinking Champagne.”

A growing groom economy is ready to make those dreams, and more, come true.

The wedding industry that’s created demand for everything from caged doves to ceiling flowers finally is turning its attention to men, reminding brides of four important words: It’s his day too. This season, expect groom glam (hot towels and straight razor shaves), choreographed groom walks to the altar, personalized groom’s cakes, groom mood boards, groom concierges and, maybe, grooms carried around like Cleopatra.

“We found that no grooms were really being catered to whatsoever,” said Fletcher Kasell, half of the fashion label Tanner Fletcher, a New York brand that began offering more options for grooms three years ago. “The wedding industry is a sea of white dresses.”

Now vendors ignore grooms at their peril. When Peter Petrella and his fiancée toured wedding venues near their home in Winter Garden, Fla., they were wowed by one site whose bridal suite boasted six couches, five mirrors, a connecting bathroom and an outdoor space.

But the groom’s quarters? “It was about the size of a walk-in closet, it had one speaker and three chairs,” said Petrella, 28, a theme-park performer. He was told that he and his six groomsmen were not allowed to get dressed on site, but they could pretend to do so for pictures. Petrella noted this on his 52-page wedding spreadsheet. The venue lost the sale.

Outfit changes and groomsman photo-ops are de rigueur for some, while others express their newly empowered groom voices through the deployment of personal themes. Golf, for instance.

For Sean Fernando’s wedding at Adare Manor in Ireland last year, New York luxury event planner Marcy Blum helped the groom stage a golf competition on the grounds of the nearly 200-year-old castle landmark-turned-resort. To play the course, the site of next year’s Ryder Cup, the groom divided the wedding guests into two teams vying for the “Fernando Cup,” with matching jerseys on each side.

Fernando, 43, who works in the tech industry and lives in New York with his video-editor wife, invested about $15,000 in his wardrobe, which included a bottle-green jacket for the rehearsal dinner, a black tux for the ceremony and a pink tux jacket for the “Pink Pony Club” party that followed. He finished his wedding-day look with a brooch, ruling out a boutonniere. “I’m not going to prom,” he said.

Some brides are still adjusting to grooms with louder opinions.

“I thought he was just going to sit there and say, ‘I like blue,’ ” they tell Blum. But the involved groom helps set a healthy precedent for a marriage and reflects a desire to build a true union, she said. “You’re going to have kids with this person, or at least be with them for the rest of your life, so you don’t want to be unilateral. At least try to use it as a testing ground for how well you can partner on things.”

Last year, Adler Marchand started a groom concierge service in Fort Lauderdale. Marchand, who danced down the aisle to Kendrick Lamar at his own wedding, serves as a kind of valet turned therapist turned fixer. He’s raced to find ivory shoes for a forgetful groomsman and led a prayer to calm a jittery future husband. When a newlywed clashed with his wedding planner, Marchand helped the groom walk off his bad mood, driving slowly behind him in a golf cart and periodically offering water. The guests were none the wiser.

“Every groom needs a groom’s assistant, I don’t even understand why it’s not a common thing,” said former NFL safety Duke Ihenacho, who spent more than $2,000 to hire Marchand for his Los Angeles rooftop wedding last year.