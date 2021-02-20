IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Here’s a thought: Shorter summer breaks for students post pandemic
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
lifestyle

Here’s a thought: Shorter summer breaks for students post pandemic

Children have fallen far behind in their education. To catch up, they’ll need more teaching throughout the year.
READ FULL STORY
Bloomberg
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 07:23 PM IST

We’ve been arguing for almost a year about whether to physically close or reopen schools. Now we need a second debate: Should we reduce school vacations to have more teaching days — remote or in person — so that students can catch up at least part-way on the learning they’ve lost? And should this change be permanent?

Given that the pandemic has already made us reconsider so much of what we used to view as normal — how we work, travel, meet and so forth — I’m amazed we haven’t opened up this topic yet. We must, for two reasons. First, the situation of many students is dire. Second, school vacations as they’ve evolved since the Industrial Revolution were an arbitrary and bad idea in the first place. This is as good an opportunity as any to fix that.

Start with the straits of kids. As ever, whether individual children suffer depends on their families. Those from well-to-do and educated households are probably doing fine. Their homes are digital sanctuaries. Their savvy parents may even have formed “pods” with similar families, hiring tutors but otherwise distancing from the general population and its germs.

Most other kids, however, have fallen far behind during remote and online learning. And those from poor families or minorities are lagging most. Studies from the U.S. show that on average students started the current academic year having learned only 67% of the math and 87% of the reading skills that are typically expected. In schools with mostly non-white students, the percentages were 59% in math and 77% in reading. And those are last fall’s numbers, after only half a year of “online learning.”

These educational gaps will permanently damage lives. Even if schools in Germany were to reopen next month, reckons Ludger Woessmann, an economist at the Ifo Institute in Munich, today’s children will on average earn 4.5% less income over the course of their careers. They’re also suffering more from associated epidemics such as depression, anxiety, eating disorders and obesity, which should eventually lead to more diabetes.

What’s clear to me is that we’re well past the point where we can make up for this lost education without changing how our school systems are set up. Moreover, with new mutations of the coronavirus seeming to appear at about the pace of new vaccines, we may be in this open-closed rotation indefinitely.

At the same time, this pandemic-induced crisis in education also looks like a hugely exaggerated form of another phenomenon educators have been noticing for decades: the so-called “summer slide” or “summer fade” of children forgetting much of what they’ve learned during long vacations.

Even before Covid-19, the length of vacations and their distribution throughout the calendar year varied widely among countries. In Europe, children in the Flemish part of Belgium went to school for 158 days a year, those in Denmark or Italy for 200. The U.S., with its long summer breaks, also had relatively little classroom time — about 180 days in most states.

Somehow a myth has prevailed that this tradition dates to the former dictates of the agricultural calendar. If it did, we’d have long breaks in the spring (during planting) and fall (harvesting). In fact, the long summer breaks had more to do with the hell of city life during the Industrial Revolution, before air conditioning and other creature comforts.

The real origin of our present systems was the bureaucratization that coincided with industrialization, as governments increasingly standardized education. In the process, they accommodated both rural and urban traditions. The result was mass education for an era of mass production and mass everything — long before human capital, lifetime learning and creativity became buzzwords and policy priorities.

As we enter the Fourth Industrial Revolution, it therefore makes no sense to stick with the school systems we built for the First and Second. We should stop cramming as much content as possible into some parts of the year, with huge pressure and exam stress on the kids as a result, only to surrender much of the progress made during the other months.

Most teachers and their unions will reject my call for change. The time outside classrooms, they argue, is needed for teacher training and development. But many other professions also manage to find time for career training, “upskilling” and sabbaticals — as well as rest — without the long breaks of academia.

Admittedly, the pandemic is already a stressor for teachers. Shortening vacations would make it more so. That’s why any proposal for change must also include more support for educators — more pay, but also more training and societal respect. That was necessary even before Covid. We must attract more talent into the vocation that’s nowadays arguably the most important.

To be clear: I love vacations, mine and yours. And I think American adults who aren’t teachers get way too little of it. That’s why I’m glad I currently live in Europe. (You’ve heard the phonetics pun: European “leisure” rhymes with “pleasure,” American “leisure” sounds like “seizure.”) We all, and especially our kids, need time off.

But we’re also in a pandemic that has caused an unprecedented educational disaster. This emergency requires a response. We can’t jam more learning into a day or a week. But we can spread it out more evenly throughout a slightly longer academic year, punctuated by shorter — though perhaps more frequent — breaks.

And whenever this pandemic is over, we can talk about whether that’s a better model even in normal times.

Andreas Kluth is a columnist for Bloomberg Opinion. He was previously editor in chief of Handelsblatt Global and a writer for the Economist. He's the author of 'Hannibal and Me.'


This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Kim Kardashian (Instagram)
Kim Kardashian (Instagram)
health

Vegan does body good: Kim Kardashian hails veganism amid divorce with Kanye West

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 07:35 PM IST
Advising fans that plant-based products 'does good to a body', American reality TV star Kim Kardashian on Friday shared pictures showcasing her toned figure.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
lifestyle

Here’s a thought: Shorter summer breaks for students post pandemic

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 07:23 PM IST
Children have fallen far behind in their education. To catch up, they’ll need more teaching throughout the year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Models present creations by designer Polina Veller during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kyiv, Ukraine February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko(REUTERS)
Models present creations by designer Polina Veller during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kyiv, Ukraine February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko(REUTERS)
fashion

Photos: Ukrainian Fashion Week goes 'phygital' for its February showcase

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 07:08 PM IST
The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has compelled the Ukrainian Fashion Week to go digital this year and for the first time in it’s 23-year history, the event will be available for everyone to watch. The Ukrainian Fashion Week is a biannual event, of which the February edition usually showcases the fall-winter collection. This year, keeping in line with the abnormalities of the pandemic, the event will showcase innovation designs under the ‘No Season 2021’ title.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker takes a nasal swab of a passenger for a Covid-19 coronavirus test upon his arrival at the Yeshwanthpur Railway Station, in Bangalore.(AFP)
A health worker takes a nasal swab of a passenger for a Covid-19 coronavirus test upon his arrival at the Yeshwanthpur Railway Station, in Bangalore.(AFP)
india news

Travelling to Maharashtra, Karnataka? Check new rules amid Covid-19 surge

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 06:52 PM IST
Even short-term travellers between Maharashtra and Karnataka will have to produce a negative RT-PCR certificate not older than 72 hours.
READ FULL STORY
Close
It’s uncertain when the Paris museum will reopen, after being closed on Oct. 30 in line with the French government’s virus containment measures.(Unsplash)
It’s uncertain when the Paris museum will reopen, after being closed on Oct. 30 in line with the French government’s virus containment measures.(Unsplash)
art culture

Powdering sleeping beauty's nose: Virus eases Louvre works

AP, Paris
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 05:40 PM IST
The 518-year-old Mona Lisa has seen many things in her life on a wall, but rarely this: Almost four months with no Louvre visitors.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry(Instagram)
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry(Instagram)
lifestyle

It's final: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle won't return as working royals

AP, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 05:35 PM IST
When Harry and Meghan stepped away from full-time royal life in March 2020, unhappy at media scrutiny and the strictures of their roles, it was agreed the situation would be reviewed after a year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

New coronavirus infections across UK falling: Survey

PTI, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 05:21 PM IST
The Office for National Statistics said in its weekly infection survey that rates of transmission have fallen across all four UK nations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Disha Patani(Instagram)
Disha Patani(Instagram)
fashion

Disha Patani turns on the oomph in bodycon gown with thigh high slit, SEE PICS

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 05:05 PM IST
Disha Patani took to her Instagram to share pictures in the sultry number by designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock, giving herself credit for doing her own stunning make-up and big hair to complete the look.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sanjana Sanghi redefines safari-chic in military green crop jacket and trousers(Instagram/sanjanasanghi96)
Sanjana Sanghi redefines safari-chic in military green crop jacket and trousers(Instagram/sanjanasanghi96)
fashion

Sanjana Sanghi redefines safari-chic in military green crop jacket and trousers

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 04:58 PM IST
  • Sanjana Sanghi slays military green pallette while looking chic as ever in crop jacket and trousers by Shantanu And Nikhil as she wraps up another schedule of ‘Om: The Battle Within’ on a fashion high note
READ FULL STORY
Close
"Our research shows that response speed is an important cue on which people base their sincerity inferences," added Dr Ziano.(Unsplash)
"Our research shows that response speed is an important cue on which people base their sincerity inferences," added Dr Ziano.(Unsplash)
lifestyle

Pausing before replying decreases perceived sincerity, finds study

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 04:46 PM IST
A new research drove by the American Psychological Association suggested that the longer the hesitation, the less sincere the response appears.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image(Unsplash)
Representational image(Unsplash)
health

Here's how you can make swimming pools safer

ANI, Washington Dc
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 04:44 PM IST
The study found that using complementary forms of disinfection, like copper-silver ionization (CSI) can help the by effects of swimming pool infections.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

Here's how too much of coffee can take a toll on your heart health

ANI, Adelaide, Australia
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 04:42 PM IST
This correlation is both positive and dose-dependent, meaning that the more coffee you drink, the greater the risk of CVD.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rihanna (Instagram)
Rihanna (Instagram)
fashion

Rihanna’s Fenty flop is a lesson for Gucci too

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 04:36 PM IST
The pandemic has pushed affluent customers toward familiar brands and away from the latest in fashion.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

Aspirin more preferable to prevent blood clots in kids post-surgery

ANI, Washington Dc
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 04:31 PM IST
Research has found that in order to prevent blood clotting in children who undergo surgery that replumbs their hearts, aspirin should be favoured over warfarin in them.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakul Preet shares new fitness post(Instagram/rakulpreet )
Rakul Preet shares new fitness post(Instagram/rakulpreet )
health

Rakul Preet's Yoga post will leave you speechless, here are the asana's benefits

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 04:29 PM IST
  • Rakul Preet recently shared a new fitness post in which the actor can be seen doing a complex asana with ease. We are inspired to exercise this weekend, are you?
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP