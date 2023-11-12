close_game
Here's where to eat Thanksgiving dinner in Chicago this year

Here's where to eat Thanksgiving dinner in Chicago this year

ByArya Vaishnavi
Nov 12, 2023 05:00 PM IST

From world-class seafood to traditional roasted turkey and mashed potatoes, here are the best places to dine on Thanksgiving night in Chicago

It's the holiday season with Thanksgiving just around the corner on Thursday, November 23. To avoid any last-minute confusion, it is best to plan ahead the activities for the day. If you are still wondering where to eat Thanksgiving dinner in Chicago this year, then look no further as we have compiled a list of best places to dine at. From seafood to traditional turkey, there's a place for everyone's choice of palate.

Best places to have Thanksgiving dinner in Chicago(Pixabay)
Bistronomic

This modern bistro offers French dishes with a creative twist. For Thanksgiving, Bistronomic has a special three-course meal for $85 per person with various choices of appetizers, entrees, and desserts. Their special artisanal cheese plate is for $25 extra. They also offer different vegetarian options.

Adorn Bar & Restaurant

This hotel restaurant features the talented Michelin star chef Richie Farina. The in-house Thanksgiving dinner will be hosted at the venue on Thursday, November 16. With a five-course meal dinner, the event is dubbed ‘Friendsgiving’, priced at $275 per person.

Etta

Etta is a popular wood-fired restaurant with two different locations- Bucktown and River North. The Thanksgiving special menu at both locations includes fire-baked focaccia and bubbling shrimp. However, keeping up with the tradition, the highlight delicacy will be roasted turkey breast and leg confit with stuffing and lumache mac and cheese with porcini mushrooms. It’s priced at $85 per adult and $25 for kids aged 12 and under.

The Robey

This cafe is located at the first-floor restaurant inside the Robey Hotel in Wicker Park. They will host the Thanksgiving dinner from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. with sumptuous foods like roasted turkey and roasted cauliflower with caper pesto, and sides like roasted garlic mashed potatoes.

Shaw's Crab House

Known for its world-class seafood menu, on the occasion of Thanksgiving, Shaw's Crab House will be offering, herb-roasted turkey breast with seasonal sides and dessert in addition to its regular menu.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sunday, November 12, 2023
