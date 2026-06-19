How To Prepare Egg Chana Dal Tikki With Cucumber Raita: Try This High-Protein Weight-Loss Snacks Recipe In 15 Minutes

Chana dal is mostly considered a comfort food in Indian households. This dal is filled with nutrients that help improve energy, muscular health and support weight management. When you want to eat clean and skip too many calories, chana dal is a wholesome and protein-rich option that you’d love to add more often.The side of cucumber raita helps in adding hydration to the entire dish. At the same time, cucumber works in weight loss management, maintaining blood sugar levels and its antioxidants contribute to anti-inflammation.

Egg Chana Dal Tikki vs Regular Tikki: What makes the protein-rich version different?

{{/usCountry}} Read More {{^usCountry}} Feature {{/usCountry}} {{#usCountry}} Feature {{/usCountry}} {{^usCountry}} Egg Chana Dal Tikki {{/usCountry}} {{#usCountry}} Egg Chana Dal Tikki {{/usCountry}} {{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}} Regular Tikki Main base Made with soaked chana dal paste and boiled eggs Usually made with mashed potatoes, vegetables, or paneer Protein level Higher protein because of eggs and dal Lower protein unless paneer, lentils, or soy are added Texture Crisp outside with a dense, slightly grainy, hearty centre Soft, starchy, and smoother inside Binding ingredient Rice flour helps hold the dal and egg mixture together Potatoes, breadcrumbs, cornflour, or flour often act as binders Taste profile Nutty, spicy, earthy, and mildly eggy Mild, spicy, and usually potato-forward Satiety value More filling because of protein and fibre Filling mainly because of starch and carbs Best cooking method Air-frying, baking, shallow-frying, or deep-frying Usually shallow-fried or deep-fried Health appeal Better for those wanting protein-rich Indian snacks Better for those wanting classic comfort food Serving style Pairs well with cucumber raita, mint chutney, or salad Pairs well with tamarind chutney, green chutney, or chaat toppings Meal suitability Works as a snack, starter, or protein side Works as a snack, chaat base, or street-style treat

Quick Recipe Overview

Cuisine: Indian

Preparation time: 25 minutes

Cooking time: 15 minutes for deep-frying or air-frying; 30 minutes for baking

Total time: 40 minutes deep-fried or air-fried; 55 minutes baked

Servings: About 10 medium-size tikkis

Calories: Around 110–120 calories per baked tikki; around 150–170 calories per deep-fried tikki

Nutrition: Rich in protein, fibre, iron, phosphorus, potassium, B vitamins, and healthy fats from eggs

Difficulty: Easy to medium

Ingredients

Boiled eggs: 2, finely chopped or grated

Chana dal: 1/2 cup, soaked overnight

Rice flour: 2 tbsp

Onion: 1 large, finely chopped

Green chillies: 2–3, finely chopped

Coriander leaves: 2 tbsp, finely chopped

Ginger: 1/2 inch, finely chopped

Coriander powder: 1 tsp

Garam masala powder: 1 tsp

Water: As needed, preferably 1–2 tbsp while grinding

Oil: As needed for deep-frying, brushing, spraying, or baking

Salt: To taste

Step-by-step recipe guide

Boil 2 eggs until firm, cool the eggs, peel the shells, and chop or grate the eggs finely.

Rinse soaked chana dal thoroughly and drain the water completely.

Add drained chana dal to a grinding jar with 1–2 tbsp water.

Grind chana dal into a smooth, thick paste. Add water only when needed because extra water can make shaping difficult.

Transfer the dal paste to a mixing bowl.

Add rice flour, coriander powder, garam masala powder, salt, green chillies, ginger, onion, and coriander leaves.

Add chopped or grated boiled eggs to the mixture.

Mix everything well until the mixture becomes thick, sticky, and evenly seasoned.

Keep the mixture aside for 10 minutes to help rice flour absorb moisture.

Grease your palms lightly with oil.

Shape the mixture into 10 medium, thin tikkis.

Keep every tikki slightly flat because thinner tikkis cook more evenly and become crisp faster.

For air-frying

Spray a little oil inside the air-fryer basket.

Place the tikkis in a single layer without overcrowding.

Air-fry at 400°F for about 15 minutes.

Flip the tikkis after 8 minutes.

Cook until the surface turns golden, crisp, and firm.

For baking

Preheat the oven to 400°F or 200°C.

Line a baking tray with parchment paper or aluminium foil.

Place the tikkis on the tray and brush the tops lightly with oil.

Bake for about 30 minutes.

Flip after 20 minutes and brush the other side with a little oil.

Continue baking until the tikkis look crisp and golden.

For deep-frying

Heat enough oil in a kadai or deep pan.

Slide the tikkis gently into medium-hot oil.

Fry in small batches until both sides turn golden brown.

Remove the tikkis on absorbent paper.

Serve hot with cucumber raita, mint chutney, onion salad, or curd dip.

5 Tips To Make Egg Chana Dal Tikki healthier

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1. Choose baking or air-frying: You can reduce oil by baking or air-frying the tikkis. A light oil spray gives crispness without heavy greasiness.

2. Add more herbs: Add extra coriander, mint, or curry leaves. Fresh herbs increase flavour without adding calories.

3. Use less salt: Keep salt moderate. Serve with homemade raita instead of salty packaged dips.

4. Add vegetables: Add grated carrot, spinach, capsicum, or cabbage. Vegetables improve fibre, colour, and micronutrient value.

5. Keep the mixture thick: Avoid excess water while grinding chana dal. A thick mixture needs less flour and holds better during cooking.

Nutritional value of Egg Chana Dal Tikki

Approximate values are based on 1 medium baked tikki from a batch of 10. Nutrient Approximate amount and benefit Calories 110–120 kcal Protein 6–7 g Carbohydrates 12–14 g Fibre 3–4 g Fat 3–5 g when baked Saturated fat Around 1 g Cholesterol Around 35–40 mg Calcium 25–35 mg Iron 1–1.5 mg Magnesium 20–30 mg Phosphorus 80–100 mg Potassium 150–190 mg Zinc 0.7–1 mg Sodium 180–250 mg Manganese 0.3–0.5 mg Copper 0.1–0.2 mg Selenium 5–7 mcg Vitamin A Around 40–60 mcg Vitamin B1 Around 0.08 mg Vitamin B2 Around 0.08–0.12 mg Vitamin B3 Around 0.5–0.8 mg Vitamin B6 Around 0.08–0.12 mg Folate Around 35–50 mcg Vitamin B12 Around 0.2–0.3 mcg Vitamin C 2–4 mg Vitamin E Small amount; increases when oil is used

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Egg chana dal tikki gives you a satisfying Indian snack with crisp texture, bold spices, protein, fibre, and essential minerals. You can bake, air-fry, or deep-fry the tikkis depending on the preferred texture. The recipe works well for family snacks, party starters, or lunch boxes, especially when served warm with cucumber raita or mint chutney.

FAQs

1. Can Egg Chana Dal Tikki be baked instead of deep-fried?Yes, Egg Chana Dal Tikki can be baked at 200°C for 30 minutes with light oil brushing and flipping once.

2. Can chana dal paste be prepared without soaking overnight?Overnight soaking gives smoother paste, but 4–5 hours soaking also works when dal softens enough for grinding properly.

3. What can be served with Egg Chana Dal Tikki?Egg Chana Dal Tikki tastes good with cucumber raita, mint chutney, onion salad, curd dip, or tomato sauce.

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