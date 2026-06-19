How To Prepare Egg Chana Dal Tikki With Cucumber Raita: Try This High-Protein Weight-Loss Snacks Recipe In 15 Minutes
Egg Chana Dal Tikki is a protein-rich Indian snack made with eggs, chana dal, spices, and herbs. Bake, air-fry, or fry easily.
Egg chana dal tikki can be the ultimate solution for all your snacking needs. Every evening, your mind struggles to have something healthy yet tasty. Amid this 'what should I eat' confusion, the readymade fried snacks are mostly filled with oil and extra calories that your diet doesn't allow, while packaged healthy snacks are quite expensive. Hence, this egg chana dal tikki recipe comes to your rescue. Simple ingredients, minimal preparation, and easy steps, this high-protein tikki can keep you full for long.
Soaked chana dal, boiled eggs, onion, green chillies, cumin powder, ginger and a couple of spices - these are the basic kitchen ingredients you need for this dish. Skip the deep-fried part and opt for air-frying instead. Boiled eggs need no introduction for their endless health benefits. No matter how old you are, boiled eggs are filling and contain the highest biological value for protein. A whole egg contains just 77 calories with 6 g protein, 5 g fat, and 1.6 g saturated fat, as well as vitamins and minerals. The nutrients present in boiled egg include zeaxanthin and lutein. Carotenoids may help reduce the risk of macular degeneration. Hard-boiled eggs have lean protein without packing extra calories.
Chana dal is mostly considered a comfort food in Indian households. This dal is filled with nutrients that help improve energy, muscular health and support weight management. When you want to eat clean and skip too many calories, chana dal is a wholesome and protein-rich option that you’d love to add more often.The side of cucumber raita helps in adding hydration to the entire dish. At the same time, cucumber works in weight loss management, maintaining blood sugar levels and its antioxidants contribute to anti-inflammation.
Egg Chana Dal Tikki vs Regular Tikki: What makes the protein-rich version different?
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Chana dal is mostly considered a comfort food in Indian households. This dal is filled with nutrients that help improve energy, muscular health and support weight management. When you want to eat clean and skip too many calories, chana dal is a wholesome and protein-rich option that you’d love to add more often.The side of cucumber raita helps in adding hydration to the entire dish. At the same time, cucumber works in weight loss management, maintaining blood sugar levels and its antioxidants contribute to anti-inflammation.
Egg Chana Dal Tikki vs Regular Tikki: What makes the protein-rich version different?
Quick Recipe Overview
Ingredients
Step-by-step recipe guide
For air-frying
For baking
For deep-frying
5 Tips To Make Egg Chana Dal Tikki healthier
1. Choose baking or air-frying: You can reduce oil by baking or air-frying the tikkis. A light oil spray gives crispness without heavy greasiness.
2. Add more herbs: Add extra coriander, mint, or curry leaves. Fresh herbs increase flavour without adding calories.
3. Use less salt: Keep salt moderate. Serve with homemade raita instead of salty packaged dips.
4. Add vegetables: Add grated carrot, spinach, capsicum, or cabbage. Vegetables improve fibre, colour, and micronutrient value.
5. Keep the mixture thick: Avoid excess water while grinding chana dal. A thick mixture needs less flour and holds better during cooking.
Nutritional value of Egg Chana Dal Tikki
Approximate values are based on 1 medium baked tikki from a batch of 10.
Egg chana dal tikki gives you a satisfying Indian snack with crisp texture, bold spices, protein, fibre, and essential minerals. You can bake, air-fry, or deep-fry the tikkis depending on the preferred texture. The recipe works well for family snacks, party starters, or lunch boxes, especially when served warm with cucumber raita or mint chutney.
FAQs
1. Can Egg Chana Dal Tikki be baked instead of deep-fried?Yes, Egg Chana Dal Tikki can be baked at 200°C for 30 minutes with light oil brushing and flipping once.
2. Can chana dal paste be prepared without soaking overnight?Overnight soaking gives smoother paste, but 4–5 hours soaking also works when dal softens enough for grinding properly.
3. What can be served with Egg Chana Dal Tikki?Egg Chana Dal Tikki tastes good with cucumber raita, mint chutney, onion salad, curd dip, or tomato sauce.
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Explore Lifestyle stories on Fashion,Health, Relationships, Festivals, Travel, recipe Fitness and Happy Eid 2026 Wishes. Get expert tips, trending updates, and practical ideas to improve your daily routine on Hindustan Times.
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