Is the secret to men’s longevity a great butt?

Daniel Rice is a personal trainer in Los Angeles, a job that gives him a front-row seat to the physique coveted by today’s American man. Rice recalls the washboard abs of the ’90s; the athletic build of the early 2000s; the quest, in the 2010s, for tiny waists and huge biceps. Famous and powerful men have discovered that the key to a long, healthy life may be rock-solid glutes.

Now “the guys all want thick thighs and a bigger butt,” he says. “It’s become a glute-dominant culture.”

For $200 a session, Rice says he can take “clay”—a rear end that’s never been sculpted—and turn it into “a mountain.” Some of this is to look more desirable, he says, but more often than not his clients are focused on health and longevity. He has them doing hip thrusts, banded side lunges, goblet curtsy squats and cable kickbacks. Also, the StairMaster, especially as men age.

“I tell my clients, ‘As long as you can climb flights of stairs, you can have sex.’ ”

Walk into any high-end gym right now and it will be hard not to spot those training their glutes. Equinox says male bookings of its “Best Butt Ever” class have increased 17% since 2024. Life Time, the high-end health club chain, affirms an uptick in its glute-centric classes. Men who train with the Whoop app have doubled their booty exercises over the past 24 months, according to the company. Dogpound, the elite personal-training gym where Taylor Swift got in shape for her Eras Tour, recently added more glute-building machines to its Los Angeles location because trainers said their clients wanted more of them, the gym’s owner Lili Gattyan says.

“Bulgarian split squats, Romanian dead lifts—I’m learning a new phrase every few days,” says Jake Villegas, a model and content creator in New York who hopes that building his glutes will open doors to more modeling opportunities. He’s put on 15 pounds of muscle in the past year and does lower-body training three times a week.

“It’s brutal, but it’s a good pain,” Villegas, 26, says.

The body’s largest muscle group is increasingly understood to be the foundation of physical strength and well-being. For the man who wants to live forever, few assets are more sought-after.

Jay Ferruggia, a personal trainer in Los Angeles who specializes in training “the high-achieving man over 40,” says it’s “a status symbol and a badge of honor” for men to have fit legs and strong glutes in midlife.

“It’s a terrible look to have a pancake ass, aesthetically,” says Ferruggia. “And so guys are making their upper backs and glutes their top priorities. If you see someone in their 40s, 50s and their glutes are developed, it’s a sign of longevity.”

In case you haven’t noticed—and surely you have—it’s become table stakes for leading men to flash a perfectly chiseled derriere on-screen. Kit Harington had his shower scenes in Industry. So did Sterling K. Brown in Paradise. Barry Keoghan danced naked in Saltburn. Alexander Skarsgård left little to the imagination in the BDSM comedy Pillion. Patrick Schwarzenegger revealed his backside and then some in The White Lotus. Paul Anthony Kelly flashed some cheek while skinny-dipping as John F. Kennedy Jr. in Love Story.

The expectation weighs heavily on the industry. It’s why Carson Zone is at the gym every Monday and Friday, grunting into weighted hip thrusts and pushing through heavy staggered lunges.

“I know the time to show my ass on-screen will come,” the 30-year-old working actor says. “I want to be ready for it.”