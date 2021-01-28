Kangana Ranaut recently posted a cute story about how her mother decided to cook in a unique manner as it was too cold to cook indoors. The Tanu Weds Manu Returns actor recently posted a picture of her mother making paranthas on an 'angithi' that she fashioned herself. And angithi is a typical home made cook top that is used around India under different names. Kangana captioned the pictured, “Spoke to mother she said kitchen is too cold so cooking outside in the sun, on angithi," she went on to joke about how resourceful her mother was with this jugad, "I got curious, when I saw this couldn’t stop laughing, no jugad like desi jugad... proud of my mother to come up with this resourceful invention." In the image, Kangana's mother can be seen sitting on her haunches, cooking paranthas on the makeshift cooktop filled with burning logs and coal, with her looking adorable dressed in a red and blue outfit with matching sweater.

Spoke to mother she said kitchen is too cold so cooking outside in the sun, on angithi, I got curious, when I saw this couldn’t stop laughing, no jugad like desi jugad... proud of my mother to come up with this resourceful invention 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Q90U11xMtO — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 22, 2021









Isn't this such an interesting way to cook? While Kangana is enjoying domestic bliss with her family, her Twitter is also flooded with tweets about the farmers protest as well as attacks on Good Newwz actor Diljit Dosanjh with whom she has had a very public feud since a few months now. In her tweet from December Kangana wrote, “People like @diljitdosanjh and @priyankachopra will be hailed by the left media for misleading and encouraging farmers protests, pro Islamists and anti India film industry and brands will flood them with offers and English/living in colonial hangover media houses will felicitate them with awards, the problem is whole system is designed to make anti nationals flourish and grow and we are too less in numbers against a corrupt system, but I am sure magic will happen in every fight of GOOD versus EVIL, evil has been much stronger, JAI SHRI RAM.” On the professional front, Kangana is prepping for her upcoming Tejas and will be seen playing former actor and Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa in Thalaivi.