Madhushala to Gyanshala: Latur school marks Amitabh Bachchan's birthday with poetry, innovation

Latur, In rural Maharashtra, a school named after poet Dr Harivanshrai Bachchan turned his son and megastar Amitabh Bachchan's birthday on Sunday into a celebration of poetry, music and learning under an initiative titled "Madhushala to Gyanshala".

Dr Harivanshrai Bachchan Vidyalaya in Ahmedpur, Latur, marked the Bollywood legend's 84th birthday not with cakes or candles but with a celebration that blended literature with creativity and innovation.

Students lent their voices to the timeless verses of the celebrated Hindi poet, transforming the occasion into a cultural milestone.

Children recorded musical renditions of Dr Harivansh Rai Bachchan's poems in their own voices and performed a dance, stitching together a vibrant celebration, the government-aided school's founder, Nivrutti Yadav, told PTI.

The "Madhushala to Gyanashala" initiative also commemorated the school's 20th anniversary, combining the birthday celebration with an effort to promote Hindi literature, creativity and digital learning among rural schoolchildren, he said.

As part of the effort, students created an audio QR‑code knowledge bank a zero‑cost innovation that turns poetry and educational content into engaging audio resources in Hindi, Marathi and English, a school official said.

The project aims to adopt a "screen‑to‑voice" approach to reduce children's dependence on mobile gaming while sharpening listening skills and nurturing a love for literature, he said.

By recording and presenting literary works in their own voices, students are also encouraged to develop an interest in poetry and multilingual learning, the official said.

The students also formed a human chain in the shape of the number 84, marking the megastar's age.

By weaving together music, poetry and technology, the school showcased its two‑decade journey of value‑based education in rural Maharashtra, and sought to make literature accessible to children while celebrating the birthday of one of Indian cinema's most celebrated actors, he added.

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