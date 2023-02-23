Menstrual health: Top diet mistakes that can delay your periods

Menstrual cycle is an important indicator of women's reproductive health. Having regular periods is a fifth vital sign. However, the menstrual cycle pattern is different for everyone. A normal cycle range should be in the range of 25-35 days for the optimum functioning of hormones. Periods that are too early or very late can be impacted by various factors like stress, anxiety, medication and majorly diet which have a very important role in your menstrual health. Understanding how your diet can affect your periods can help you make informed decisions about what you eat and how it impacts your body. (Also read: 5 period problems you should not ignore )

Mehvish khan, Nutritionist and Certified Diabetes Educator shared with HT Lifestyle, the top diet mistakes that can delay your periods.

1. Wrong combination of foods

It's important to pay attention to the types of foods you are combining and try to eat them in a way that promotes healthy digestion and absorption of nutrients. Wrong combinations like fruit after lunch and tea with breakfast interrupt essential nutrient absorption that is required for healthy and regular menstrual flow.

2. Eating too much-processed food

Processed food is often high in calories, unhealthy fats, and added sugar, which can lead to weight gain, a spike in blood glucose levels that further impacts the role of necessary hormones estrogen and progesterone involved in the menstrual cycle.

3. Skipping meals

Due to hectic lifestyle or poor dietary choices, women often tend to skip meals which actually slow down their metabolism and lead to overeating later in the day which in long run can lead to deficiencies of vitamins like B12, D3, zinc which is of utmost importance for healthy period flow.

4. Not working on nutrient deficiencies

Just relying on supplements/medications to improve vitamin deficiencies is not recommended. To prevent nutrient deficiencies, it's crucial to eat a balanced diet that includes a variety of nutrient-rich foods. If you suspect you have a nutrient deficiency, talk to your healthcare provider who can help you determine the cause and recommend appropriate treatment or dietary changes.

5. Not eating enough fruits and vegetables

Fruits and vegetables are packed with nutrients and fibre, which can help you feel fuller and reduce your risk of hormonal issues. Maintaining a healthy gut microbiome is important for overall health, and may also help to alleviate symptoms associated with menstruation. Eating a balanced diet that includes plenty of fibre, fruits, and vegetables can help support a healthy gut microbiome. Probiotic-rich foods, such as yoghurt, amla pickle, sauerkraut and kefir, may also be beneficial.

