Thursday, Sep 12, 2019

Ms Monopoly rewrites rules to address gender pay gap, Twitter calls it ‘misplaced feminism’

Hasbro’s attempt to “celebrate women trailblazers” with Ms Monopoly backfired in the worst way possible.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 12, 2019 16:42 IST

Hindustan Times, New Delhi
People took to Twitter to drop all sort of comments on the game Ms Monopoly.
People took to Twitter to drop all sort of comments on the game Ms Monopoly. (Instagram/crunchyfiller)
         

Finally, “women can get paid more than men” - that’s what Hasbro claimed while launching their latest board game Ms Monopoly. A feminist take on their classic game addressing the issue of gender pay gap. The company, in a press release, stated that it’s the “first-ever game where women make more than men.”

On September 10, Hasbro took to Twitter to announce the game’s launch. “Meet Ms. Monopoly! Mr. Monopoly’s niece, a self-made investment guru, is here to celebrate women trailblazers and update a few things. It’s about time!” they tweeted along with a video.

“A fun new take on the game that creates a world where women have an advantage often enjoyed by men,” the company said in a statement, reports CNN. “But don’t worry, if men play their cards right, they can make more money too” further adding.

This attempt to “celebrate women trailblazers,” however, backfired in the worst way possible. People labelled the board game as an effort depicting “misplaced feminism.”

“Lol, this is so dumb. I’m sick of corporations pretending they are ‘woke,’” wrote a Twitter user. “This is a classic example of misplaced feminism,” commented another.

Here’s how others reacted:

To mark the launch of Ms Monopoly, Hasbro handed out thousands of dollars to young women working on innovations, reports CNN.

What’s your take on the new board game Ms Monopoly?

First Published: Sep 12, 2019 16:22 IST

