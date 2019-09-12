Ms Monopoly rewrites rules to address gender pay gap, Twitter calls it ‘misplaced feminism’

it-s-viral

Finally, “women can get paid more than men” - that’s what Hasbro claimed while launching their latest board game Ms Monopoly. A feminist take on their classic game addressing the issue of gender pay gap. The company, in a press release, stated that it’s the “first-ever game where women make more than men.”

On September 10, Hasbro took to Twitter to announce the game’s launch. “Meet Ms. Monopoly! Mr. Monopoly’s niece, a self-made investment guru, is here to celebrate women trailblazers and update a few things. It’s about time!” they tweeted along with a video.

MEET MS. MONOPOLY! Mr. Monopoly's niece, a self-made investment guru, is here to celebrate women trailblazers and update a few things. It’s about time! pic.twitter.com/ETSBK7TtWj — Hasbro (@Hasbro) September 10, 2019

“A fun new take on the game that creates a world where women have an advantage often enjoyed by men,” the company said in a statement, reports CNN. “But don’t worry, if men play their cards right, they can make more money too” further adding.

This attempt to “celebrate women trailblazers,” however, backfired in the worst way possible. People labelled the board game as an effort depicting “misplaced feminism.”

“Lol, this is so dumb. I’m sick of corporations pretending they are ‘woke,’” wrote a Twitter user. “This is a classic example of misplaced feminism,” commented another.

Here’s how others reacted:

This is the stupidest way to promote woman power — dirt (@spookydrt) September 10, 2019

This video & message are beautiful - but why taint that message, with the gimmick of female players starting with more money than boys. They just wanted headlines - but this debate doesn’t promote the equality we should all be fighting for. — Lindsay Glazer (@LindsayGlazer) September 10, 2019

Who had this idea? It’s the wrong message to send and it makes me wonder who worked on the project. — Lauren Jenkins (@LadyBossicorn) September 10, 2019

To mark the launch of Ms Monopoly, Hasbro handed out thousands of dollars to young women working on innovations, reports CNN.

What’s your take on the new board game Ms Monopoly?

