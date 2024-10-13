Need to declutter your mind and feel better? Spend some time alone

For generations, artists, philosophers, historians and other visionaries have spoken about their need of seeking solitude. Often solitude is associated with the feeling of loneliness – but they are different. Solitude refers to the need of having some alone time with oneself. However, being alone and being lonely are very different. One of the main elements that separates solitude from loneliness is choice.(Unsplash)

Robert Coplan, a developmental psychologist and professor in the psychology department at Carleton University in Ottawa, in an interview with The Washington Post spoke about the significance of solitude for our mental health. He referred to solitude as the way by which the brain can rest and restore energy. Solitude gives us the space to be completely ourselves and think what we want, without having a social input. Hence, it takes away the edge from negative emotions – this makes us feel calmer.

Julie Bowker, a developmental psychologist and professor in the department of psychology at the University of Buffalo who has studied solitude told The Washington Post, “Loneliness really refers to perceived social inadequacy of relationships.” She explained that we can be alone with ourselves and not be lonely, and sometimes be in a crowd and still be lonely.

Solitude vs. loneliness

Julie Bowker further added that one of the main elements that separates solitude from loneliness is choice. When we choose solitude, we feel calmer. But when it is not by choice, it signifies isolation.

Power of solitude

Thuy-vy Nguyen, an associate professor in the department of psychology at Durham University in England, in the interview with the Washington Post, spoke about the power of spending time with oneself. He said that often spending time in a social circle can drain us of energy – solitude provides us with the space to recharge ourselves and calm down. It also gives us the time and energy to process difficult emotions in a more effective way.

Netta Weinstein, a professor of psychology at the University of Reading in England added that solitude allows us the time to think differently and be more creative with ourselves.

