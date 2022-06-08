5 simple strategies to enjoy your own company and avoid loneliness

Some individuals enjoy spending time alone, while for others, it is the most dreaded task as they dread spending any time alone and frequently seek to avoid such circumstances- a condition more common among extroverts than it is among introverts. Extroverts are extremely sociable and enjoy social interaction while consequently, living alone is their most challenging task.

It can take years to realise that we are born and will die alone and there is no point in creating bonds with people to feel good about ourselves. If others leave you, you will always have yourself and you need to spend the rest of your life with yourself, so you should love yourself first and spending time alone is a good habit because it helps you learn more about yourself, improves your mental health, and helps you build a good relationship with yourself.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Malini Saba, psychologist, Founder and Chairman of Anannke Foundation, shared five strategies to be happy living alone:

1) Pick-up a new skill - The majority of people dislike being alone since they have no idea what to do with their free time. Participating in a new activity or practising a hobby is the best way to make the most of your time. Be it reading, drawing, cooking, dancing, photography, etc. It could be something you enjoyed as a child but were unable to pursue owing to financial or time constraints. This will assist you in establishing a stronger connection with yourself.

2) Avoid making comparisons and take a break from social media - Comparison is one of the causes of depression. Comparing your life to that of your friends and family may only result in dissatisfaction. You must remember that every individual is unique and faces a unique set of obstacles. As a result of social media's ability to facilitate instantaneous contact across countries, the mere act of browsing images of people can sometimes create anxiety and stress. Posting positive images on social media is not necessarily indicative of genuine happiness. If you wish to retain your happiness and spend quality time with yourself, you need to take periodic getaways from social media and stop comparing your happiness with that of others.

3) Physical activity and self-care - Indulge in self-care to unwind and revitalise. Participate in a spa treatment or have a hearty breakfast at your favourite restaurant as taking a break from your normal routine can boost your happiness. Regular exercise is one of the most important things you can do to be happy and healthy, as it releases endorphins, which make you happier. Keeping your body active and doing yoga or meditation could also help you feel better about yourself and relax.

4) Spend some time in nature - Spending time in nature is one of the best ways to maintain happiness, although this may sound trite. Any action that brings you closer to nature is beneficial, whether you choose to take a stroll in the park or take a long ride on your cycle. Spending time in nature helps to alleviate depressive symptoms and lower blood pressure.

5) Show your appreciation for what you have - Expressing appreciation can increase joy and optimism. Spend some time compiling a list of things for which you are sincerely grateful and appreciative. Whenever you feel down, consult the list to be reminded of everything you possess.

Remember that if you are feeling lonely, these feelings will not last forever. If you are able to explore the benefits of solitude and concentrate on yourself, your next relationship will be more satisfying.