Oral health and pregnancy: Are they connected? Dentist shares 8 facts you didn’t know before

The connection between oral health and pregnancy is underrated but crucial. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Praveen Kumar, Director - Dental Surgery, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Noida said, “Oral hygiene is crucial while pregnant and it can prove to be deadly if it's ignored on the mother's side as well as the baby's side.” Also read | Are you brushing your teeth regularly? Risk factors to know for head and neck cancer Pregnant women need to prioritise oral health.(Shutterstock)

Dr Praveen Kumar further listed 8 facts about oral health and pregnancy that we didn’t know before.

Pregnancy increases risk of dental problems:

The hormonal changes of pregnancy can cause increased blood flow to the gums, leading to swelling, sensitivity and easily bruising and bleeding. This can increase the risk of dental problems like gingivitis and periodontal disease.

Gum disease is associated with premature birth:

Studies have revealed that advanced gum disease in expectant mothers may raise the risk of premature birth and low birth weight. This is due to the fact that the bacteria present in gum disease can travel through the bloodstream and cause an inflammatory reaction, leading to premature labour.

Morning sickness during pregnancy can damage teeth:

Morning sickness can lead to stomach acid eating away at enamel on teeth, leaving them open to decay. Rinsing your mouth with water and fluoride mouthwash after vomiting will help to neutralise the acid.

Poor oral health can affect pregnant woman and baby's health.(Shutterstock)

Food cravings can increase risk of tooth decay:

Pregnant women experience strong cravings for sweet or starchy foods, which increase the risk of tooth decay. Proper oral hygiene practices, such as brushing and flossing regularly and choosing healthier snack foods are necessary.

Calcium intake is important for healthy teeth and bones:

Pregnant women need to increase their calcium intake to support the formation of their baby's teeth and bones. A diet high in calcium, along with regular dental check-ups can avoid complications of the mouth.

Hormonal changes can lead to pregnancy-related gum disorders:

Pregnancy-related hormonal changes can lead to gum disorders like pregnancy pyogenic granuloma. Gum disorders can lead to gum pain, swelling and bleeding.

Oral problems could increase the risk of infection:

Gum diseases and tooth decay are oral problems that could increase the risk of infection for the mother and the infant as well. These infections can be avoided by visiting a dentist regularly and maintaining good oral hygiene.



Dental care is safe for pregnant women:

Pregnant women are usually fearful of seeing a dentist, but dental care is safe and vital to good oral health. In fact, pregnant women should see their dentist for regular check-ups and cleaning.

