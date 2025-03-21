Suffering from toothache? Follow these 7 tips to avoid tooth sensitivity and discomfort
From using a desensitising toothpaste making healthy dietary adjustments, here are a few ways to manage tooth sensitivity.
Tooth sensitivity or hypersensitivity is a condition where a person experiences sensation and pain because of the enamel wearing off, exposing the underlying layer dentin.
In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Keshav Naithani, senior director and HOD, department of oral oncology, dental and maxillofacial surgery, Max Multi Speciality Centre, Noida said, “Tooth sensitivity, or dentin hypersensitivity, is a common dental concern that arises when the protective enamel wears down, exposing the underlying dentin. This layer contains microscopic tubules that connect to nerve endings, making teeth more susceptible to pain from hot, cold, sweet, or acidic foods and beverages. Sensitivity can also stem from gum recession, cavities, or worn enamel due to habits like aggressive brushing or teeth grinding.” Also read | Dental care: Daily habits that are destroying your teeth, remedies to fix your oral hygiene
However, with the right kind of choices and care, tooth sensitivity and discomfort can be avoided.
Use desensitising toothpaste
Specially formulated toothpaste containing compounds like potassium nitrate or stannous fluoride helps block pain signals from reaching the tooth’s nerve, gradually reducing sensitivity.
Opt for fluoride treatments
Professional fluoride applications strengthen enamel, promote re-mineralization, and help shield teeth from external triggers that cause discomfort.
Consider dental sealants
These protective coatings act as a barrier, covering exposed dentin and reducing sensitivity by preventing external stimuli from reaching the nerves. Also read | Skipping brushing your teeth before sleep? Doctor explains how your heart is paying the price
Use a mouthguard for bruxism
If you grind your teeth, a custom-fitted mouthguard can protect against enamel erosion, a leading cause of tooth sensitivity.
Make lifestyle and dietary adjustments
Limiting acidic foods and beverages, like citrus fruits and carbonated drinks, helps prevent further enamel erosion. Additionally, switching to a soft-bristled toothbrush and practicing gentle brushing techniques can protect your teeth.
Prioritise regular dental check-ups
Routine visits allow dentists to monitor your oral health, perform professional cleanings, and detect early signs of conditions contributing to sensitivity. Also read | Keeping cavities away: How fluoride treatments can help strengthen your teeth
Explore advanced dental treatments
In severe cases, treatments such as dental bonding, gum grafts, or root canal therapy may be recommended to address underlying issues and provide lasting relief.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
