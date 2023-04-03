5 ways a dog says 'thank you' to humans

Dogs have their own way of expressing emotions which can make your heart melt. Although certain studies say that dogs may not be able to feel complex emotions pet parents will vouch that their furry companions express gratitude in a number of heart-warming ways. Licking, for instance, comes naturally to dogs and can be their way of expressing gratitude, show their affection or seek attention. Try giving them their favourite treat and they may say 'thank you' by licking your face. Another common gesture that pet parents notice in their canine buddies is tail wagging. They may wag their tails to express excitement, affection, love which is in a way their way of saying 'thank you'. Here are other ways a dog shows gratitude to humans as explained by an expert. (Also read: Tips and tricks to protect your pet from the summer heat) "Dogs are often called man's best friend for a good reason. These loyal and loving creatures have a special way of showing their appreciation and gratitude towards their parents(Pixabay)

She suggests 5 ways dogs express their gratitude to humans:

1. Licking

One of the most common ways dogs show their affection and gratitude is by licking their parents. They often lick their parent's faces, hands, or feet to show their love and appreciation. This behaviour is believed to be a sign of submission and trust.

2. Tail wagging

When dogs are happy or excited, they are known to wag their tails. A wagging tail indicates that your dog is content and grateful to you. When they greet their parents, they may wag their tails as a sign of affection and love.

3. Sniffing

While it may not appear to be an obvious sign of love, sniffing indicates that your dog is attempting to get to know you better. Dogs have a keen sense of smell, which they use to learn about the people and animals around them. Your dog is learning more about you and showing interest in you by sniffing you.

4. Cuddling

Dogs are very affectionate animals that enjoy cuddling with their parents. Cuddling is a way for dogs to express their love and gratitude to their parents. Dogs may also place their heads on their parents' laps or feet to show affection.

5. Jumping up

Dogs are naturally exuberant and enthusiastic creatures, and jumping up on their parents is one way they express their joy and love. This behaviour indicates that your dog is pleased to see you and wishes to show affection.

