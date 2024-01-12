5 ways to help street dogs survive harsh winters

While people may think dogs are better at enduring cold as compared to human being, the harsh winters can put your canine friends at risk of developing several complications related to the cold weather. Especially, animal companions who are young, too old or with thin fur can get sick in the prevailing cold wave conditions in many parts of the country. Street dogs suffer the most when the temperature gets uncomfortably cold. A hunched posture, shivering, barking or whining, can be indications that a dog is too cold for comfort and needs warm clothing for protection. To protect your furry friends from bitter cold, you can also provide them a makeshift accommodation made with old boxes, card boards, crates and put blankets there to warm the surroundings. (Also read: Let your dog run with their pack for healthy ageing, longevity. What a study says) A hunched posture, shivering, barking or whining, can be indications that a dog is too cold for comfort and needs warm clothing for protection.

Dr Piyush Patel, Director, Companion Animals and Engagement, Humane Society Interntional/India, in an interview with HT Digital shares tips on keeping your canine companions warm during extreme winters.

1. Cover them with sweaters

A few months before the winters set in, community members can jointly donate old sweaters, jackets, and coats that can be reused by street animals and help them stay warm during freezing temperatures.

2. Ensure they get food and water

Healthy food and clean water for street animals during winter would be of great help. Animals need extra calories to stay warm in cold weather, so consider providing nutrient-dense food. Check water sources regularly to make sure they aren't contaminated.

3. Build makeshift shelters and provide warm surfaces

If possible, create or provide makeshift shelters with old blankets, boxes, crates, and card boards for street animals to snuggle. Straw or hay can also be placed on the ground to provide insulation against the cold ground when they are sleeping on the floor. Place them in areas where animals are known to their surroundings.

4. Monitor health and ensure veterinary care

Keep an eye out for signs of illness or distress in animals. Young, old, and already sick animals are more vulnerable to the risk of hypothermia. If you notice any health issues, contact local animal shelters or rescue organizations or a veterinarian who may assist.

5. Organise community efforts

Mobilize and sensitise community members to collectively support and care for street animals during winter. Create awareness through regular volunteer meets and encourage others to get involved, especially young people and children.