Are you a doting pet parent? Here's a fun-filled fest to celebrate them!

Are you a doting pet parent? If so, here’s a chance to celebrate your bond with them. The 2025 edition of Pet Fed, a festival for pets and their humans, is being held in the city over this weekend. The two-day event promises many engaging activities such as Pet’s Got Talent, Pet Fashion Show, and Security Dog Show. Pets participating in a fun activity in a previous edition of Pet Fed

The festival will also feature a Carnival Antics section with stalls offering pet souvenirs, fridge magnets, tarot readings, and even temporary tattoos. And, if you are looking for some fun, you can participate in interactive games like Bug Buster, Trick Roulette, and Treasure Hunt. There’s also Catapalooza, a celebration designed especially for cats.

This festival is not just for canines and felines. While most activities cater to cats and dogs, the fest is open to all kinds of pets, irrespective of age, breed or size, including rabbits, birds, and even exotic ones like iguanas.

Organisers say that special attention has been paid to pet safety and comfort. The venue is equipped with water stations, poop bags, cooling zones, and on-site medical assistance. That’s not all; the event will take place in a fully air-conditioned space and free doggy prams will be provided for small pets. Also, every entry is carefully monitored to ensure that only vaccinated and healthy pets participate.

Deena Pinto, a pet parent who had participated in the fest last year, says, “It was a welcoming experience for both me and Kiki (pet). It’s a space that feels open, calming, and truly inviting. We love how easy it is to bond and connect with other pet lovers in such a warm and inclusive environment.”

Interestingly, Pet Fed entered the Limca Book of Records for holding the biggest dog carnival (in 2019), with participation of over 962 dogs. Akshay Gupta, the founder of Pet Fed, says, “It was born [in 2014] from the realisation that while there were festivals for every niche — music, food, fashion — there wasn’t a large-scale celebration dedicated to pets and their parents. We wanted to create a safe, fun, and interactive space where pets could socialise, and pet parents could come together as a community. Seeing the love and enthusiasm grow with each edition has been truly rewarding. Our vision is to take Pet Fed across the country, while also promoting responsible pet parenting and strengthening the bond between humans and their pets.”

Catch it live!

Where: Hall No.4, Nesco, Goregaon When: February 1 and 2, 2025 Entry fee: Free for pets; for human attendees, tickets can be purchased online for ₹699 or on-ground for ₹799. Buddy Pass, valid for five people, can be availed for ₹2499.