Diwali 2023: Tips and tricks to celebrate a pet-friendly Diwali

Diwali celebrations are all about having fun and frolic with family and loved ones. From lighting diyas together to making rangolis and eating good food, the festival provides the perfect opportunity to unwind and relax. However, when it comes to our furry friends, the experience could be just the opposite. Instead of enjoying the festival vibe, they may end up feeling anxious instead due to loads of unknown faces and the loud fireworks. It's important to make your celebrations pet-friendly by following certain tips. (Also read: 8 tips to safeguard your respiratory health this Diwali) Here are some fantastic tips make sure your four-legged pals enjoy this time of year as much as you do(Pinterest)

"With the festive season upon us, it's time to make sure our fur babies have a blast too. We totally get that your pets are family, so we've got some fantastic tips to make sure your four-legged pals enjoy this time of year as much as you do," says Devanshi Shah, Founder and CEO, Petkonnect.

1. Festive feasting

We all love indulging during the holidays, and your pets are no different. But remember, not all human food is pet-friendly. Keep those goodies out of their paws and opt for delicious, pet-approved treats to celebrate together.

2. Create a safe haven

Loud music and fireworks can be a bit too much for your fur babies. Set up a cozy and quiet spot for them to chill. Include their favourite toys, a comfy bed, and some chill tunes to help them relax.

3. Pet-proof decorations

Pets and ornaments don't always see eye to eye. Choose decorations that won't break easily or become chew toys. Tinsel and ribbons can be tempting but dangerous, so keep them high and out of reach.

4. Stress-busting solutions

Keep an eye out for stress signals from your pets. If they're feeling anxious during the festivities, consider pet-friendly calming products. And remember, your vet is just a call away for expert advice on managing their stress.

5. Pet party precautions

If you're hosting a holiday bash, make sure your guests know the pet rules. Keep an eye on doors and gates to prevent any sneaky escapes. Having a designated pet sitter can be a lifesaver to keep your pets comfy and entertained.

6. Stay active and walkies

Even with all the holiday madness, your pets still need their daily exercise. Regular walks and playtime will keep them happy and balanced. Plus, it's an awesome way for you to bond with your pet amidst the holiday whirlwind.

7. Emergency contacts on speed dial

Keep a list of important numbers handy, including your vet's digits and the nearest 24/7 pet emergency clinic. You never know when you might need them, especially when your pet decides it's party time in the middle of the night.

8. Gifts and treats

Don't leave your fur baby out of the gift-giving fun! Pick out a special toy or treat to make them feel extra loved during the festivities. They'll totally love you for it!

Remember, with these tips, you can ensure that your pets have a good time during the festive season.

