Does your dog try to sit when on a walk? Here's why

There are few things in your pooch's world that make them happier than going on a walk with their favourite pet parent. They cherish this precious time where they can walk, run, and play games with their owners and recharge their batteries. But on some occasions or many, pet owners are befuddled to find their pet companions 'sitting' frequently while on their walk rather than being excited about it. Well, if your dog has been sitting too much instead of walking, there could be many reasons behind it. (Also read: 5 important dog walking tips everyone should know)

"There are many reasons why dogs, both big and small, ‘plant’ themselves at a location during their walks and refuse to move. One of the most common reasons is that the dog needs a break or a moment to energise itself again," says Sakshi Bawa, founder, Mutt Of Course, and pet mom to Coco and Magic. (Also read: Is it safe to let your dog lick your face)

THEY MAY GET TIRED EASILY

If your dog is not used to longer walks, or gets tired easily, it is absolutely okay for them to take a few minutes to recharge.

"It is important for pet parents to listen to their dogs, and understand their body language to know of the concerns because you may notice that your pets plant themselves more during hot weather conditions. This is simply their way of saying that they are overheating or they have had enough of the walk," says Bawa.

THEY ARE ATTENTION-SEEKERS

Many pet parents end up pampering their pets to the extent that they throw a tantrum when their wish is not granted. Like some smaller breeds develop this habit of getting picked by their parents and they sit down to hope they will complete the rest of the walk in the comfort of their parent's arms.

"In addition to being tired, stopping and refusing to walk is also a habit that might get developed in some dogs due to over pampering. One often sees pet parents picking up smaller breeds when they get tired, eventually leading to a situation where they end up training the dog to stop and sit just to wait until they are picked up. Whatever the reason might be, if your dog stops while walking, you must try and understand the reason behind it and take appropriate action," says Bawa.

