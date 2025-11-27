Thinking of adopting a stray dog in India? Here’s your simple step-by-step guide

Millions of stray dogs roam around in the streets across India, with many of them in search of care and a safe home. Adopting a stray dog is a compassionate act that people can undertake, since the wonderful decision not only changes your life but also the life of your new companion. Before opening the doors to the new member in your family, it is advised to carefully understand the process of pet adoption, as it maximises the joy of pet ownership. Here is the ultimate guide to adopting a stray dog in India. How to adopt a stray dog in India(AFP)

Why adopt a stray dog?

No more homeless: As per a report by Heads Up For Tails, nearly eight million dogs are surviving in shelters across the country, hoping for a family to adopt them. Adopting the dogs will significantly reduce the stray population.

Save a life: There are a large number of cases regarding stray animals facing hunger, disease and accidents. Hence, adoption provides them with the much-needed second chance in life.

Companionship: Stray dogs are believed to be loyal. They can form a strong bond with their adopters.

Guide to adopting a stray dog in India

There are several things that people should keep in mind while adopting a stray dog. Commitment: The decision to adopt a pet means you are taking on a commitment that lasts for a long time. You should remain ready for the responsibility of their well-being. This involves taking out time daily to feed them, train and groom them, according to the Stray Animal Foundation of India.

Research: Different types of pets have their own needs and responsibilities. People should do proper research to find out the pet that would best fit their lifestyle. A key here is to go for common Indian dog breeds, as they usually turn out to be great pets.

Stay prepared for costs: People must understand that costs for pets can add up quickly, involving various types of expenses, such as medical, food and veterinary care.

How to adopt?

Step 1: Visit the nearby shelters. Stray dogs are a common sight across multiple cities in India. Rather than picking a stray dog from the streets, people should consider reaching out to shelters, as per Pedigree.

Step 2: Try to spend time with dogs as much as you can. Doing this will help you establish a friendship. Also, there are chances that you can find the right pet for yourself.

Step 3: Complete the adoption formalities. Notably, shelters have their own adoption procedure. Usually, they seek essential documents like proof of identity and address.

Step 4: Give the new member in the family a warm welcome. Before they enter your house, you should stay ready with dog food, a leash, a grooming brush and other things.