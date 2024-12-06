Want to have a deeper connection with your pet dog? Study says gaze into their eyes

Most of us believe that our pet dogs are our best friends. And how amazing it would be if we could synchronise our minds with them to know them better, and vice versa. Well, it might just be a reality. A recent study conducted by researchers in China states that a dog’s and human’s brains can synchronise when they look at each other. Yes, you read that right. Also read | Love sleeping with your pet? Know its pros and cons from expert The study observed that when dogs and humans looked at each other, and when the dogs were stroked, their brain signals synchronised.

This process is referred to as neutral coupling, where the brain activity of two or more individuals aligns during an interaction. This often happens during a conversation or a response to a story. However, the study states that neutral coupling is possible even between different species.

Why is neutral coupling important?

Neutral coupling, for all these years, has been noticed in the same species, such as bats, humans, mice and other primates. It is essential to have neutral coupling in order to interact with each other and formulate complex behaviours such as teamwork and learning.

When social species interact, their brains get connected. This study helps in understanding how when a human’s and a dog’s brains get connected, it can help explain the subtleties of their companionship. Also read | National Love Your Pet Day 2024: 5 ways to say 'I love you' to your pet

The dog and man relationship:

Dogs were the first animals to be domesticated. They share a long history of being with humans. Besides being just companions, dogs also have other roles to play in society, such as therapeutic support, detecting diseases and protecting and herding livestock. Hence, over these years, dogs have developed skills and abilities to recognise the emotional states of human beings.

Dogs are the first animals to be domesticated.(Pexels)

Findings of the study:

The study observed that when dogs and humans looked at each other and when the dogs were stroked, their brain signals synchronised with their human companions. Especially the key areas of the brain associated with attention, matched in both the dog and the human. The ability of dogs to form strong relationships with humans is well-known. When their brains are synchronised, they can interact and develop stronger emotional connections. Also read | Women's Day: 5 reasons women are opting for pets over romantic partners