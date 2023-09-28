World Rabies Day 2023: Rabies symptoms in dogs and cats; vaccination tips

Rabies is a deadly disease that can affect all mammals including humans, dogs, and cats. Once the symptoms appear, in most of the cases it results in death. The initial symptoms of rabies may include fever, lethargy, fever among others which could be confused with that of other disease. The best way to prevent rabies is to immediately get vaccinated in case an unknown dog or cat bites you. The rabies virus infects the central nervous system of the affected animal that causes disease in brain and ultimately leads to death. It is important to get your pet vaccinated regularly for rabies. One should also stay away from wild animal that may attack or bite to prevent rabies infection. (Also read: World Rabies Day: Can rabies be cured? Symptoms and stages of the infection in humans) The rabies virus infects the central nervous system of the affected animal that causes disease in brain and ultimately leads to death. (Freepik)

The importance of rabies prevention and awareness is highlighted on World Rabies Day. Rabies is a fatal viral illness that may infect dogs, cats, and humans.

Here is some crucial information by Dr. Shantanu Kalambi, Chief Veterinary Officer, Supertails about rabies symptoms in dogs and cats, as well as vaccine recommendations:

Rabies symptoms in dogs and cats

Behavioural abnormalities: Rabies can induce significant behavioural abnormalities in animals. Infected dogs and cats may exhibit unusual aggression, agitation, or unpredictable behaviour.

Excessive drooling or foaming at the mouth is another typical symptom, sometimes caused by difficulties swallowing.

Paralysis may develop as the illness advances, first in the hindquarters and progressing forward. This might cause a lack of coordination and make walking difficult.

Seizures: Rabies may cause seizures in animals, which can be both upsetting and deadly.

Difficulty swallowing: Rabies-infected animals may have difficulties swallowing, resulting in a dread of water, or hydrophobia, as a characteristic symptom.

Changes in vocalization: Some afflicted animals may exhibit strange vocalizations, which might indicate suffering.

Prevention and vaccination tips

Routine immunization: Routine immunization is the most efficient strategy to prevent rabies in dogs and cats. Puppies and kittens should be vaccinated against rabies as part of their core immunization regimen.

Booster doses are required after the initial immunization to maintain protection. Depending on local requirements and the type of vaccination administered, the frequency of boosters may vary.

Keep the vaccination up to date: Check that your dogs' rabies vaccines are current. Keep track of their immunization history and schedule booster injections as your veterinarian suggests.

Local laws must be followed: Comply with local rabies vaccination laws and restrictions for pets. Many areas require rabies vaccinations for dogs and cats, and failing to do so may result in legal repercussions.

Prevent exposure: To keep your pets safe from rabies, keep them away from wildlife, stray animals, and unvaccinated pets. Supervise outside activities and leash walks.

Report suspected cases: If you believe your pet has been exposed to rabies or is exhibiting symptoms, call your veterinarian right once. Rabies is a zoonotic illness, which means it may be transferred to people; thus, care should be taken to avoid potential exposure.

"It is critical to prioritize rabies prevention via responsible pet ownership, including timely vaccination and good pet care practices, on World Rabies Day and throughout the year. Rabies is a fatal illness, but it is completely avoidable with the proper precautions and immunizations," says Dr Kalambi.

