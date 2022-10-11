5 healthy dalia recipes for your babies

In our childhood, we all enjoyed eating Dalia or broken wheat, and the majority of us still do. It tastes great whether we prepare hot or sweet Dalia. The best aspect is that it is safe for infants and small children as well. There are plenty of Dalia dishes that you can try and add this healthy and wholesome grain to your child's diet. Darlia is basically broken wheat and can be produced using a variety of grains, including corn, wheat, or barley. However, it is prepared in several techniques and from wheat in several Indian regions. You can make thick Dalia for children and adults, but while making it for your infant, make sure the consistency is thin. Thin Dalia will be simpler to swallow and digest for babies who are just starting on meals. (Also read: Recipe: Enjoy cracked wheat savory porridge or Dalia Khichri on Vasant Panchami )

"You can start introducing Dalia/broken wheat around 7 to 8 months. It is very nutritious and provides a lot of energy. It is filling and stimulates the digestive system." says Shabana, Certified in Child Nutrition and Cooking, in her recent Instagram post. She further shared five Dalia recipes that you can easily feed to your baby.

1. Dalia Milk porridge

Ingredients:

Dalia - 1/4 cup

Dates syrup- tbsp (optional)

Ghee-1/2tsp

Water- 1/2 cup

Method:

1.Wash and soak Dalia for 1hour. Drain the water and blend the Dalia in a blender by adding little water.

2. Now strain the Dalia paste using muslin cloth squeeze out as milk as possible.

3. In a pan add extracted Dalia milk and cook you reach the porridge consistency.

4. Add dates syrup and mix well. Add ghee on the top and switch off the flame. Serve warm.

2. Veg Dalia khichdi

Ingredients:

Dalia - 1/4cup (washed and drained)

Ghee-1tbsp

Cumin seeds- 1/4 tsp

Onion- 2tbsp (finely chopped)

Tomato- 2tbsp (finely chopped)

Potato-1/2 (peeled & chopped)

Carrot-1/4 cup (chopped)

Black pepper powder-1/2tsp

Water-2 cups

Method:

1.Heat ghee in a pressure cooker, add cumin and let it splutter.

2. Add Onions and saute until they turn golden brown. Now add tomato, veggies, black pepper and stir for 1 min.

3. Add Dalia and water. Close the lid and pressure cook for 4 whistles and switch off the flame.

4. Once pressure is released add more water depending on your baby's requirement.

5. Transfer the khichdi to a bowl and feed warm.

3. Dalia porridge

Ingredients:

Dalia - 1/4 cup (washed and drained)

Dates syrup-2tsp (optional)

Almonds-4

Water-3/4 cup

Milk-1/2cup

Method:

1. In a pressure cooker add Dalia, almonds, water and pressure cook for 2 to 3 whistles.

2. Once pressure is released add dates syrup(if using) and blend it into a smooth paste.

3. Mix it with formula or breastmilk and feed your baby.

Note:

If you are using cow's milk transfer the blended Dalia into a sauce pan, add milk and cook it in a low flame until it thickens.

4. Dalia upma

Ingredients:

Dalia - 1/4 cup

Mixed veggies-1/4tsp

Ghee-1/2 tbsp Curry leaves-2 to 3

Mustard seeds- 1/4tsp

Hing- a pinch

Pepper powder- as req Salt to taste(optional)

Water- 1 cup

Method:

1. In a pan add little ghee and dry roast Dalia for 2min on medium flame and keep aside.

2. In the same pan add ghee. Add mustard seeds and let it splutter.

3. Add hing, curry leaves and saute for few seconds. 4. Add Veggies and saute for a min.

5. Cook until they become soft by adding little water.

6. Now add water and bring it to boil. Now add Dalia and mix well.

7. Cook until Dalia become soft by adding some more water(if required)

8. Once done serve it to your baby.

5. Dalia halwa

Ingredients:

Dalia-1/4cup

Ghee- 1tbsp

Jaggery-1tbsp

Dry fruit powder-1tbsp

Cardamom powder- a pinch

Milk-1/4 cup

Water-1/2 cup

Method:

1. In a pan roast the Dalia by adding ghee. Add water and cook until Dalia cook completely.

2. Add milk and cook it for 2 to 3 min until milk is absorbed completely.

3. Add jaggery powder, cardamom powder and cook until the water is absorbed.

4. Add dry fruits powder and mix well. Serve hot.

