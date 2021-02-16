Recipe: Enjoy cracked wheat savory porridge or Dalia Khichri on Vasant Panchami

If there is one dish in the celebratory feast of Vasant Panchami which is easy to digest, prevents obesity and even leaves you charged up for the rest of the day, it is Dalia Khichri. The spring festival or Vasant Panchami is here and as you search for dishes to whip up with yellow colour in them, as is the traditional custom, we dug up a delicious recipe of Dalia Khichri which is enough to serve as a complete meal and sure to pack your family’s health in one plate.

Vasant Panchami marks the beginning of Spring season in India and the blooming of the mustard flowers that resemble beds of yellow flowers when in full bloom. The festival is dedicated to Saraswati, Hindu Goddess of speech, knowledge, music and art who provides voice, intelligence, force and glory whose favourite colour is believed to be yellow or basanti.

People wear yellow coloured clothes and also eat food that has the colour yellow in it (like khichri). The colour yellow symbolises prosperity, optimism, energy and everything positive hence, all celebrations include a shade of yellow be it in decorations, attires of the worshippers and even food served on this day.

Check out the recipe of cracked wheat savory porridge or dalia khichri here:

Ingredients:

6 tbsp dalia

4 tbsp black split lentil

2 tbsp moong/yellow lentil

1 small carrot, chopped

2 tbsp peas

1 inch cinnamon

1/2 inch ginger, grated

2 tsp mustard seeds

2 tsp cumin seeds

1 dry red chili

A handful of curry leaves

1 tsp turmeric powder

1 small green chili, halved

Salt to taste

2 tbsp oil

1 tsp ghee for tempering

1 boiled egg

Method:

Heat the oil in a pressure cooker. Add cinnamon and let it cook for 10 seconds. Add cumin seeds and grated ginger. Cook for 30 seconds. Add carrot and peas. Cook for 2 minutes over medium flame. Mix all the lentils and dalia. Heat a skillet and dry roast this mixture.

Add it to the pressure cooker. Add 1 cup water, salt, turmeric powder, and green chili. Cook for 1 whistle on high flame. And 1 more on low flame. Switch off the flame and let it stand on the burner until the pressure cooker is ready to be opened.

In the meanwhile, heat the ghee and add mustard seeds. Let it splutter. Add dry red chili and curry leaves. Cook for 10 seconds. Ladle out the dalia khichdi into a bowl. Top it with the tempered curry leaves, mustard seeds, and dry red chili. Halve the boiled egg. Place it on top.

Scoop out a spoon and enjoy a delicious meal!

(Recipe: Charushila Biswas, Instagram/ livingfitlivingfree)

Benefits:

Being low in fats and high in fiber content, dalia is a savory porridge that gives one a feeling of fullness. In many parts of India, it is a common practice to eat khichri at night since it is a light meal that ensures a good night's sleep and rejuvenates the body.

