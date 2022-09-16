5 mouth-watering cheela recipes to lose weight and stay healthy

One of the simplest and tastiest breakfast recipes is cheela. In India, it is a very popular breakfast option when you don't have much time to spend in the kitchen. The best part about it is that you can personalise it to your tastes by including your preferred vegetables and seasonings. It is delectable yet healthful. Chilla is also very beneficial for weight loss. This savoury pancake is rich in essential nutrients, including protein and vitamins. It works as a significant health booster. It is also easily digestible and filling at the same time. A quick cheela served with sauce, chutney, and a breakfast beverage makes a wholesome meal. Additionally, you can add a number of variants to it if you become tired of eating the same kind of cheela. Check out some of the unique, delicious and healthy cheela recipes you must try. (Also read: Recipe: Make these tasty and healthy recipes from poha)

Chawal Dal Cheela

(Recipe by Instagram/thebriskkitchen)

Chawal Dal Cheela(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

Rice - 100 grams (pre soaked)

Urad dal - 100 grams (pre soaked)

Water - 100 ml

Chopped ginger - 1 teaspoon

Cumin seeds - 1/2 teaspoon

Baking soda - 1 pinch

Chopped coriander - 2 teaspoon

Salt - 1 teaspoon

Chopped onion - 1

Water - 100 ml

Cooking oil - 1/4 teaspoon

Method:

- In a grinder add pre-soaked rice, pre soaked urad dal and water. Grind to a smooth batter. Transfer to a mixing bowl.

- Add chopped ginger, chopped green chilli, cumin seeds, baking soda, chopped coriander, salt and chopped onion. Mix well. Add water and mix well.

- Pour out a ladleful of this mixture on a hit pan greased with cooking oil. Spread out like a dosa.

- Cook on a low/medium heat and flip over a couple of times to cook on both sides. And your yummy cheela is ready to serve.

2. Tomato Cheela

(Recipe by Instagram/thebriskkitchen)

Tomato Cheela(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

Chopped tomato - 2

Chopped ginger - 1 tablespoon

Dried kashmiri chilli - 2

Semolina - 50 grams

Rice flour - 100 grams

Wheat flour - 50 grams

Black pepper - 1/2 teaspoon

Cumin seeds - 1/2 teaspoon

Salt - 1/2 teaspoon

Chopped coriander - 1 tablespoon

Chopped onion - 1

Cooking oil - 1/4 teaspoon

Method:

- In a blender add chopped tomato, chopped ginger and dried kashmiri chilli. Blend to a smooth batter and transfer to a mixing bowl.

- Add semolina, rice flour, wheat flour, black pepper, cumin seeds, salt, chopped coriander and chopped onion, whisk well and keep aside for 15-20 minutes.

- Heat a pan and grease it with some cooking oil. Pour and spread a ladle of batter and spread to form a cheela.

- Add some oil on top of cheela. Once cooked in 1 side flip over and cook on the other side. And Cheela is ready to serve with fresh chutney.

3. Italian Cheesy Cheela

(Recipe by Instagram/thebriskkitchen)

Italian Cheesy Cheela(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

100 gm soaked mong Dal

1/2 tsp cumin seeds

1/2 tsp black pepper

Salt to taste

4 tbsp besan

1 Onion

1 Tomato

1 tbsp mixed herbs

25gm cheese

1 tbsp coriander leaves

1 tbsp oil

Method:

- In a blender add moong dal, cumin seeds, black pepper, salt, besan and bland it properly.

- Add chopped onion, chopped tomato, chopped coriander leaves, mixed herbs, cheese in the batter.

- Heat flat pan add oil and a big spoonful of mixture in it a spread it evenly, cook till crisp and golden brown on both sides.

- It's ready! pack it with mayonnaise or chutney.

4. Palak Moong Dal Cheela

(Recipe by Chef Tarla Dalal )

Palak Moong Dal Cheela(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

3/4 cup yellow moong dal (split yellow gram)

1/2 cup finely chopped spinach (palak)

1 tsp green chilli paste

1/2 tsp ginger (adrak) paste

1/4 tsp asafoetida (hing)

1/4 tsp chili powder

1/4 tsp turmeric powder (haldi)

1/2 tsp coarsely crushed cumin seeds (jeera)

salt to taste

oil for cooking

Method:

- Combine the yellow moong dal and enough water in a deep bowl and soak for 2 hours. Drain well.

- Blend in a mixer along with ½ cup of water till smooth.

- Transfer the mixture into a deep bowl, add all the remaining ingredients and approx. ¼ cup of water and mix well.

- Heat a non-stick tava (griddle) and grease with a little oil. Pour a ladleful of the batter on it and spread it in a circular motion to make a 175 mm. (7”) diameter circle.

- Cook for 1 minute on a medium flame. Smear a little oil over it and along the edges.

- Flip over and cook on the other side as well. Cook on a medium flame till the cheela turns brown in colour and crisp. Serve immediately with green chutney.

5. Oats Dal Cheela

(Recipe by Instagram/herhealthypalate)

Oats Dal Cheela(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

1/2 cup masoor dal ( red lentil)

1/2 cup rolled oats

2-3 garlic

1-2 green chillies (adjust to taste)

Fine chopped onions

Cilantro chopped ( optional)

Salt as per taste

A pinch of baking soda ( optional , but recommended)

Water as required ( I have used 1/2 cup +3-4 tbsb)

Method:

- Soak the dal and oats for overnight.

- Strain the water and blend it with garlic and green chillies and salt till it get smooth.

- Add finely chopped onion and cilantro and mix well. Just before making it , add a pinch of baking soda and mix it well.

- On hot pan , pour the batter and with ladle make it like dosa or cheela.

- Brush some oil on top and let it cook on medium flame. Flip the other and cook. Cheela is ready to serve with chutney of your choice.

