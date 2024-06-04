Achari Mutton Chops to make weekday dinner platter tastier: Check easy recipe inside
Take a weekday and make it better with a delicious dish of Achari Mutton Chops. Take a look at the recipe here.
A tasty dinner can drive the midweek blues far away. Often, we crave non-vegetarian dishes and are done with bland food items. Sometimes the burst of taste and flavour of Indian spices is all we need to make the day better. A well-cooked mutton dish can never go out of style. Especially when it comes to having a lip-smacking dinner platter, mutton is usually the star of the day. Imagine having a rough day and then letting a plate of Achari Mutton Chops make it better. The mention of mutton is enough to make non-vegetarian lovers drool and wait to feast on it. As we close the weekday, here is an easy and fun way of making Achari Mutton Chops at home that you can enjoy with your family and friends.
Ingredients:
¼ cup pickle (achar) masala
8-10 mutton chops
¾ cup whisked yogurt
2 tsps red chilli powder
2 tsps coriander powder
½ tsp turmeric powder
Salt to taste
3 tbsps mustard oil
1 tsp panch phoran
2 medium onions, chopped
1½ tbsps ginger-garlic paste
2 medium tomatoes, chopped
3 tbsps oil
6-8 bhavnagri green chillies, slit without cutting through completely
2 tbsps chopped fresh coriander leaves
Method:
In a bowl, add mutton chops, yogurt, pickle masala, red chilli powder, coriander powder, turmeric powder and salt and mix everything together. In a pan, heat mustard oil and let it smoke. Then add panch phoron and onions ans saute till they turn golden brown. Then add ginger garlic paste and tomatoes and cook everything together till the tomatoes become mushy. Then add the mutton mixture and saute on high heat for three to four minutes. Then reduce the flame and add one and half cup of water and cook for 40-45 minutes. In a separate pan, heat oil and add bhavnagri green chillies, and add to the mutton mixture. Add coriander leaves and transfer to a serving bowl. Garnish with lemon wedge and coriander sprig.
(Recipe: Sanjeev Kapoor, Chef)
