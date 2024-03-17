Originating from the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, Mutton Chukka has become a favourite among food enthusiasts not just in India but also across the globe, due to its rich flavours, tender meat and aromatic spices that showcase the state's culinary heritage. From marinating the meat to slow-cooking it to perfection, Mutton Chukka tops the list of favourites among food lovers courtesy its attention to detail, dedication to quality and flavours that set it apart. Taste of Tamil Nadu: Indulge in rich flavours of South India and learn how to cook Mutton Chukka at home (Photo by Licious)

Why go to a traditional South Indian restaurant when you can enjoy it at home? If you are wondering how, savour the authenticity of Mutton Chukka from Tamil Nadu to your plate with this easy recipe given below.

Ingredients

Goat Curry Cut Small Pieces - 450 grams

Chopped onions - 50gms

Chopped ginger - 10gms

Garlic crushed and minced - 2gms

Turmeric powder - 1gm

Red chilli powder - 2.5gm

Coriander powder - 2.5gm

Salt - 2.5gm

Water - 45ml

For Mutton Fry

3-4 tbsp oil, divided

Cumin seeds - 2.5gm

Curry leaves, divided- 15nos

Onion, finely chopped- 50gms

Thinly sliced ginger- 10gms

Minced garlic cloves- 15gms

Green chilies cut into small rounds, divided - 10gms

Turmeric powder - 2.5gms

Red chilli powder - 5gms

Coriander powder - 7.5gms

Garam masala powder - 5gms

Par-cooked mutton - 450gms

Black pepper (can add more if needed) - 2.5gms

Lemon juice - 10ml

Method:

Mix the mutton and all the ingredients required to par-cook the meat. Add this mix to a pressure cooker and cook for about 2 to 3 whistles. Turn off and release the pressure before you open the cooker. Instead of using a pressure cooker, you can also choose to cook the mutton in a covered pot and cook until tender. This would take about 30 to 40 minutes to cook on medium-high heat

Heat 3 tbsp of oil in a large pan or Kadai. Add in the cumin seeds and 1 sprig of curry leaves

Once you hear the crackling sound, add the onions, green chillies, ginger, and garlic. Fry till the onions get a nice brown colour

Add red chilli, garam masala, turmeric, and coriander powder. Saute till masalas are cooked. Add in the par-cooked meat with gravy and salt

Cook this on medium-high heat and reduce the water. Keep tossing and stirring the mutton to coat it well

Once the dish is dry, add in the remaining curry leaves, green chillies, and oil

Increase heat and nicely roast the meat well. Sear the pieces till all the liquid has dried up. Check for seasoning and add if needed

Add black pepper and lemon juice. Remove from heat

Serve this tasty mutton varuval recipe with rotis or rice and lemon wedges

Recipe Notes:

Ensure you par-cook the meat well

You can also make this recipe using lamb. However, lamb cooks fast, so one whistle should be enough when par-cooking lamb

(Recipe: Chef Joseph Manavalan)