Taste of Tamil Nadu: Indulge in rich flavours of South India and learn how to cook Mutton Chukka at home
Mar 17, 2024 08:28 PM IST
From Tamil Nadu to your plate: Savour the authenticity of Mutton Chukka, a beloved South Indian dish, at your home with this easy recipe
Originating from the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, Mutton Chukka has become a favourite among food enthusiasts not just in India but also across the globe, due to its rich flavours, tender meat and aromatic spices that showcase the state's culinary heritage. From marinating the meat to slow-cooking it to perfection, Mutton Chukka tops the list of favourites among food lovers courtesy its attention to detail, dedication to quality and flavours that set it apart.
Why go to a traditional South Indian restaurant when you can enjoy it at home? If you are wondering how, savour the authenticity of Mutton Chukka from Tamil Nadu to your plate with this easy recipe given below.
Ingredients
- Goat Curry Cut Small Pieces - 450 grams
- Chopped onions - 50gms
- Chopped ginger - 10gms
- Garlic crushed and minced - 2gms
- Turmeric powder - 1gm
- Red chilli powder - 2.5gm
- Coriander powder - 2.5gm
- Salt - 2.5gm
- Water - 45ml
For Mutton Fry
- 3-4 tbsp oil, divided
- Cumin seeds - 2.5gm
- Curry leaves, divided- 15nos
- Onion, finely chopped- 50gms
- Thinly sliced ginger- 10gms
- Minced garlic cloves- 15gms
- Green chilies cut into small rounds, divided - 10gms
- Turmeric powder - 2.5gms
- Red chilli powder - 5gms
- Coriander powder - 7.5gms
- Garam masala powder - 5gms
- Par-cooked mutton - 450gms
- Black pepper (can add more if needed) - 2.5gms
- Lemon juice - 10ml
Method:
- Mix the mutton and all the ingredients required to par-cook the meat. Add this mix to a pressure cooker and cook for about 2 to 3 whistles. Turn off and release the pressure before you open the cooker. Instead of using a pressure cooker, you can also choose to cook the mutton in a covered pot and cook until tender. This would take about 30 to 40 minutes to cook on medium-high heat
- Heat 3 tbsp of oil in a large pan or Kadai. Add in the cumin seeds and 1 sprig of curry leaves
- Once you hear the crackling sound, add the onions, green chillies, ginger, and garlic. Fry till the onions get a nice brown colour
- Add red chilli, garam masala, turmeric, and coriander powder. Saute till masalas are cooked. Add in the par-cooked meat with gravy and salt
- Cook this on medium-high heat and reduce the water. Keep tossing and stirring the mutton to coat it well
- Once the dish is dry, add in the remaining curry leaves, green chillies, and oil
- Increase heat and nicely roast the meat well. Sear the pieces till all the liquid has dried up. Check for seasoning and add if needed
- Add black pepper and lemon juice. Remove from heat
- Serve this tasty mutton varuval recipe with rotis or rice and lemon wedges
Recipe Notes:
- Ensure you par-cook the meat well
- You can also make this recipe using lamb. However, lamb cooks fast, so one whistle should be enough when par-cooking lamb
(Recipe: Chef Joseph Manavalan)
