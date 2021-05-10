Almond cinnamon tart or badam milk mousse with almond biscuit? Pick your dessert

We are pretty sure we’ve never met a problem that a dessert couldn’t fix and since the best things in life are sweet, we are starting the work week with a delicious recipe of Almond cinnamon tart and another of badam milk mousse with almond biscuit. They say “desserts are the fairy tales of the kitchen – a happily-ever-after” and that’s exactly how we wish to brush aside our Monday blues by binging on some almond desserts.

Today, we are spoilt for choice as we get to pick healthy recipes between almond cinnamon tart and badam milk mousse with almond biscuit and we think we are going ahead with both. Don’t raise your eyebrow at us, a balanced diet is a dessert in each hand hence, check out these recipes below and thank us later.

Almond cinnamon tart (Chef Manish Mehrotra)

Ingredients for almond cinnamon tart:

almond flake 1 cup

monaco biscuit 150 gm

cinnamon powder 2 gm

fine sugar 200 gm

fresh cream 200 ml

unsalted butter 60 gm

Method:

Roast the almond flake in preheated oven at 180 degree celsius for 4 minutes or till golden in colour. For toffee sauce, caramelise sugar, add 40 gms of butter followed by cream and thoroughly mix it.

For monaco crumble, crush biscuits and mix 20 gm of butter with it. spread this mixture in 6 inch mould and bake at 160 degree celsius for 10 min. In a bowl mix, roasted almond slivers and toffee sauce and pour this mix over biscuit crumble in the mould.

Bake the mix set in mould in a preheated oven at 180 degree celsius for 15 min. Serve once done and demould the tart. Serve with vanilla bean ice-cream.

Badam milk mousse with almond biscuit (Chef Manish Mehrotra)

Ingredients for Badam milk mousse with almond biscuit:

almond flakes 45 gms

almond milk 150 ml

white chocolate 425 gm

bakery cream 400 ml

egg yolk 5 no

fine sugar 50 gm

saffron ½ gm

green cardamom powder ½ tsp

Ingredients for biscotti:

unsalted butter 75 gms

castor sugar 100 gms

egg 1 no

refined flour 150 gm

baking soda 1 gm

baking powder 3 gm

almond with skin 50 gm

almond powder 25 gm

zest of lemon 1 no

Method for badam milk mousse:

Roast almonds flakes in preheated oven at 180 degree celsius for 4 minutes or till golden in colour. Heat almond milk. Add white chocolate and make ganache. Add saffron threads and green cardamom powder, mix it thoroughly.

Whisk yolks and sugar till creamy consistency. Beat bakery cream to ribbon consistency. Fold the ganache in beaten yolk and then fold the beaten cream into it. Pour mousse in a cup and chill, till it sets. Garnish mousse with slivers of almonds and almond biscotti.

Method for biscotti:

Roughly chop almonds with skin. Lightly cream butter and sugar in a mixing bowl. Add egg to bowl and again cream it. Add refined flour, baking soda, baking powder, lemon zest and almond powder to it mixture and mix it thoroughly.

Fold in roughly chopped almonds. Shape the mixture like a french loaf and bake it at 180 celsius for 20 minutes. Cool the loaf, cut it into thin slices and bake it at 150 celsius for 8 to 10 minutes or till crisp.

Benefits:

Packed with healthy fats, fiber, protein, magnesium and vitamin E, almonds not only reduce hunger and promote weight loss but also lower blood sugar levels and cholesterol levels along with reducing blood pressure. According to a study published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, eating almonds in place of typical snacks may reduce the drop in heart rate variability (HRV) that occurs during mental stress, thereby improving cardiac function.

