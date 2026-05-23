Beat the heat with this tangy mango cucumber crunch salad recipe that’s fresh, light, and perfect for summer detox days

Summers not only annoy us with heat but also affect our digestion. Whether you want to stay healthy or are tired of eating those clichéd meals that feel tasteless or too heavy in this scorching heat, this salad recipe is for you.

Tangy Mango Cucumber Crunch Salad.(Unsplash)

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Kiran Kukreja, a nutritionist, in an Instagram post dated May 22, 2026, shared a super-refreshing mango-cucumber crunch salad recipe that will be perfectly delicious in this heat. It’s tangy, crunchy, chatpata, and actually filling too. Here’s the breakdown of the recipe.

​Also read | Refreshing Watermelon Feta Salad with Cooling Ingredients and Balanced Flavour for Easy Summer Weight Management Meals

Ingredients

Here are the ingredients required to make a mango cucumber salad at home:

One-fourth of a raw mango sliced

One cucumber chopped

Half a pomegranate

Half a carrot chopped

One cup chopped lettuce

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{{^usCountry}} One tbsp crushed peanuts {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One tbsp crushed peanuts {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} 50-60 grams roasted paneer {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 50-60 grams roasted paneer {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Dressing {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dressing {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Here are the ingredients you will need for dressing: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here are the ingredients you will need for dressing: {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} One tbsp of apple cider vinegar {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One tbsp of apple cider vinegar {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} One tsp black pepper powder {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One tsp black pepper powder {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} One tsp jeera powder {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One tsp jeera powder {{/usCountry}}

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One pinch of oregano

Salt to taste

Method

Mix all the ingredients together in a bowl, then add the dressing.

Your mixed cucumber salad is ready to be served. You can enjoy this salad for breakfast, lunch, or even dinner. You can try this recipe on days when you don’t feel like cooking anything heavy.

Benefits of salad

Salad is one of the best meals that you can add to your diet. It promotes weight management, boosts digestion, and fights chronic inflammation. It is packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants from raw vegetables and leafy greens. Moreover, salads fill nutritional gaps while keeping you hydrated and full.

The best part is that salads are low in calories and high in dietary fibre, which keeps the stomach full for longer and naturally reduces calorie intake. Moreover, the high insoluble fibre content in greens and vegetables (such as carrots and cucumbers) helps prevent constipation and promotes healthy gut bacteria.

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Eating a salad as a starter allows your body to absorb essential antioxidants and vitamins, while leafy greens are rich in natural nitrates that convert to nitric oxide, helping to relax blood vessels, improve blood flow, and support healthy blood pressure. Salads are also rich in vitamins A, C, and K. They help combat oxidative stress, support a strong immune system, and promote healthy skin and hair.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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