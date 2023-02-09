Bored of old regular recipes? Try these 3 fun South African recipes to elevate your cooking game

Are you tired of the same old recipes? Looking for a change of pace in your cooking routine? Then you're in luck! South African cuisine offers a unique blend of flavours and ingredients that are sure to add some excitement to your kitchen. With a mix of African, Dutch, Malaysian, and Indian influences, South African dishes are diverse, flavorful, and easy to prepare. Whether you're looking for a hearty stew, a delicious BBQ, or a sweet treat, these South African recipes will satisfy your taste buds. So ditch the boredom and try something new with these fun and easy South African recipes! (Also read: 3 delicious slow cooker recipes for winter comfort food )

Visiting Chef Abigail Mbalo and Siphokazi Mdlankomo, Crowne Plaza Greater Noida, shared three delicious South African recipes with HT Lifestyle.

Lentil bobotie

Lentil bobotie(pinterest)

Ingredients:

Cloves (whole) 6

Starannese (whole) 1

Cardamon (whole) 3

Cumin (whole) ¼ teaspoon

Tandoori spice 20g

Garam masala 20g

Turmeric powder 10g

Red onions and white onions 200g

Garlic 1 clove

Finely chopped mushrooms 100g

Tomato puree 50ml

Salt To taste

Mrs Balls Chutney 50g

Ginger 10g

Cooking oil 150ml

Lentils (soaked) 200g

Vegetable stock (liquid) 400ml

Diced carrots 100g

Frozen peas 100g

Fresh coriander 30g

Eggs (full) 2

Egg yolks 4

Fresh cream 150ml

Bay leaves 4 leaves

Method:

1. In a heavy saucepan dry roast the whole spices, let cool and finely grind in a spice grinder or blender.

2. In the same saucepan heat up the cooking oil sauté onions, garlic and mushrooms and add all the fine spices. Add a little bit more cooking oil if needed.

3. Add tomato puree, salt, ginger and Mrs Balls chutney

4. Add soaked lentils and cook until soft (15-20 minutes)

5. Add the frozen peas and carrots, cook until just tender

6. In a bowl beat the eggs in fresh cream, add salt and pepper

7. Transfer the cooked lentil curry into a baking dish then top with the egg mixture. Place the bay leaved on the egg mixture

8. Bake at 180 o C for 15 minutes

9. Once done, remove and serve

2. Chakala with steamed bread

Chakala with steamed bread(pinterest)

Ingredients:

To prepare Chakalaka:

Baked beans (canned)

Cooking oil 750ml

Onions (large, finely chopped) 6

Green peppers (finely chopped) 4

Yellow peppers (finely chopped) 4

Red peppers (finely chopped) 4

Garlic (large cloves, crushed) 12

Fresh green chilli (finely chopped) 14 (depends on how much heat you want in it)

Fresh ginger (3cm) 4

Medium curry powder 250ml

Carrots (large, peeled and grated) 6

Baby marrows (chopped) 400g x 6

Fresh green beans (chopped) 600g x 2

Mrs Balls Chutney 750ml

Salt and pepper to taste

Fresh coriander for garnish

For bread:

Flour 2kg

Eggs (beaten) 2

Butter melted 80g

Milk 300ml

Instant Yeast 10g

Sugar 2tbspn

Salt 2tspn

Method:

For Chakalaka:

1. Heat oil in a pot and fry onions until soft

2. Add garlic, ginger, peppers, chilli, and curry powder, cook for 5 minutes

3. Add carrots, baby marrow, green beans and cook for 10 -15 minutes

4. Add baked beans, cook for 10 minutes, and season with salt & pepper

5. Garnish with coriander and serve

Steamed bread:

1. In a mixing bowl add flour, salt, sugar and mix to combine

2. In a separate bowl mix together yeast, butter, milk and add the mixture into the dry ingredients, add eggs and water, mix to form a dough(if the dough is too wet add flour vice versa)

3. Knead the dough for 10 minutes

4. Cover and place on a warm place and leave to rise for 1 hour or until doubles in size

5. In a clean work surface sprinkle with flour and knock down the dough, divide into equal balls, place on a greased baking tray, leave to rise for 15 minutes

6. Cook the breads using a steamer for 20-30 minutes (depends on the size of the ball)

(In this case if you don’t have a steamer, use muffin tray to make the mini breads)

3. Butternut soup

Butternut soup(pinterest)

Ingredients:

Butternut squash cut into cubes 350g

Butter 200g

Olive oil 150ml

Red onions finely chopped 1 small onion

Fresh coriander stalks finely chopped (keep leaves for garnishing) 100g

Garlic finely chopped 2 cloves

Celery stalk finely chopped 100g

Tshisanyama spice or a curry blend 30g

Coriander seeds, cumin seeds and fennel seeds roasted and finely ground 15g

Tomato puree 500ml

Fresh cream 200ml

Coconut milk 200ml

Vegetable stock 1l

Salt and black pepper to taste to taste

Method:

1. In a heavy saucepan heat up olive oil and butter, add the onions, coriander stalks, celery and garlic

2. Add the butternut and coriander-cumin-fennel seeds blend. Toss until slightly brown

3. Add the tomato puree and let it simmer for 10-15 minutes or slightly reduced

4. Add fresh cream and coconut milk. Simmer for 3 minutes

5. Add vegetable stock to cook the butternut until soft

6. Finally add salt and black pepper if required to taste

7. Once the butternut is soft, blend it to a smooth consistency

8. Garnish with coriander leaves and serve the soup

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter